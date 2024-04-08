IBM
IBM AI Product Manager Professional Certificate
IBM

IBM AI Product Manager Professional Certificate

Launch your career as an AI Product Manager. Build in-demand product management and generative AI skills to get job ready in 6 months or less.

Taught in English

Some content may not be translated

Daniel C. Yeomans
Matt Versdahl
Skill-Up EdTech Team

Instructors: Daniel C. Yeomans

Included with Coursera Plus

Learn more

Professional Certificate - 10 course series

Earn a career credential that demonstrates your expertise
4.9

(12 reviews)

Beginner level

Recommended experience

6 months at 10 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Apply key product management skills, tools, and techniques to engage and manage key stakeholders and clients

  • Develop a working knowledge of Agile and adaptive methodologies used to expedite product solutions to market

  • Evaluate real-world case studies showcasing the successful integration of AI into existing product management systems

  • Demonstrate the skills and tools knowledge required to be a successful AI Product Manager

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Recently updated!

April 2024

Professional Certificate - 10 course series

Earn a career credential that demonstrates your expertise
4.9

(12 reviews)

Beginner level

Recommended experience

6 months at 10 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder

Prepare for a career in Product Management

  • Receive professional-level training from IBM
  • Demonstrate your proficiency in portfolio-ready projects
  • Earn an employer-recognized certificate from IBM
  • Qualify for in-demand job titles: Product Manager, AI Product Manager
Placeholder
$82,000+
median U.S. salary for Product Management¹
145,000+
U.S. job openings in Product Management¹

Get exclusive access to career resources upon completion

  • Soft skills training

    Get free access to IBM’s People and Soft Skills Specialization

  • Resume review

    Improve your resume and LinkedIn with personalized feedback

  • Interview prep

    Practice your skills with interactive tools and mock interviews

  • Career support

    Plan your career move with Coursera’s job search guide

¹Lightcast™ Job Postings Report, United States, 7/1/22-6/30/23.

Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

Professional Certificate - 10 course series

Product Management: An Introduction

Course 113 hours4.6 (66 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • Summarize the roles, responsibilities, skills, competencies, and knowledge requirements for a product manager’s success.

  • Examine the end-to-end product management lifecycle and the role the product manager plays that drives product success.

  • Investigate “value creation” and the contributions of the product manager that potentially add value to a product.

  • Compare and contrast possible career paths in product management and the certifications that will help you progress in the field.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Product Concept
Category: Product Management
Category: Product Plan
Category: Swot Analysis
Category: Project Charter

Product Management: Foundations & Stakeholder Collaboration

Course 215 hours4.7 (41 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • Apply essential communication and collaboration skills critical to product success

  • Develop interpersonal and business skills essential for product management

  • Analyze various product management communication challenges and identify the impact of communication styles

  • Examine a case study and evaluate both its strengths and areas for improvement and then offer actionable recommendations

Skills you'll gain

Category: Product Management
Category: Value Proposition
Category: Product manager
Category: Product Management Lifecycle
Category: ProdBOK

Product Management: Initial Product Strategy and Plan

Course 318 hours4.7 (18 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • Identify the product concept using tools and techniques

  • Perform a product external assessment and internal assessment and record your findings in a SWOT template

  • Analyze market and solution requirements and develop a market requirements document (MRD)

  • Develop a product roadmap and perform a financial analysis using a business case

Skills you'll gain

Category: Product Planning
Category: Communication
Category: Leadership
Category: Product Management
Category: Stakeholder Management

Product Management: Developing and Delivering a New Product

Course 418 hours4.8 (14 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • Develop a comprehensive product development and launch checklist to enhance success potential

  • Define the required key pre-launch and post launch planning activities to ensure market readiness

  • Review a beta testing checklist to effectively acquire customer feedback and determine key issues that must be addressed

  • Use a checklist to determine overall launch readiness and steps that must be taken to move to the Deliver phase

Skills you'll gain

Category: Idea generation
Category: Product Manager
Category: Generative Artificial Intelligence (Generative AI)
Category: Product Management lifecycle
Category: Product Lifecycle

Introduction to Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Course 58 hours4.7 (12,784 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • Describe what is AI, its applications, use cases, and how it is transforming our lives

  • Explain terms like Machine Learning, Deep Learning and Neural Networks

  • Describe several issues and ethical concerns surrounding AI

  • Articulate advice from experts about learning and starting a career in AI

Skills you'll gain

Category: AI Skill Analysis
Category: AI Product Manager

Generative AI: Introduction and Applications

Course 66 hours4.6 (412 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • Describe generative AI and distinguish it from discriminative AI.

  • Describe the capabilities of generative AI and its use cases in the real world.

  • Identify the applications of generative AI in different sectors and industries.

  • Explore common generative AI models and tools for text, code, image, audio, and video generation.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Artificial Intelligence (AI)
Category: ChatGPT
Category: Large Language Models (LLM)
Category: Natural Language Generation
Category: Generative AI

Generative AI: Prompt Engineering Basics

Course 77 hours4.8 (259 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • Explain the concept and relevance of prompt engineering in generative AI models.

  • Apply best practices for creating prompts and explore examples of impactful prompts.

  • Practice common prompt engineering techniques and approaches for writing effective prompts.

  • Explore commonly used tools for prompt engineering to aid with prompt engineering.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Product Delivery and Retirement
Category: Product Management
Category: Market Validation Activities
Category: Product Launch Activities
Category: Product Development

Generative AI: Foundation Models and Platforms

Course 86 hours4.7 (66 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • Describe the fundamental concepts of generative AI and its core models

  • Explain the concept of foundation models in generative AI

  • Explore the capabilities of pre-trained models for AI-powered applications.

  • Explore the features, capabilities, and applications of different generative AI platforms, such as IBM watsonx and Hugging Face

Skills you'll gain

Category: Artificial Intelligence (AI)
Category: Large Language Models (LLM)
Category: Pre-trained Models
Category: Generative AI
Category: Foundation Models

Product Management: Building AI-Powered Products

Course 97 hours

What you'll learn

  • Explain the roles of an AI product manager and the required skills to manage a product lifecycle, and explore their daily routine.

  • Conduct a skills analysis, examine AI opportunities and challenges, and use AI tools in product development and market reach expansion.

  • Describe the AI value proposition, methods for communicating with stakeholders, the AI process, stages of AI product development, and the ROI of AI.

  • Discuss AI integration into the product management lifecycle, AI’s impact and use cases, and strategies for commercializing AI products.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Artificial Intelligence (AI)
Category: Data Science
Category: Machine Learning
Category: Deep Learning
Category: Jobs

Generative AI: Supercharge Your Product Management Career

Course 1010 hours

What you'll learn

  • Explain the fundamental concepts and benefits of using Generative AI in product management

  • Demonstrate proficiency in using different generative AI tools, such as ChatGPT, Gemini, Copilot, and DALL-E, for product management

  • Analyze the ethical considerations when using generative AI to conceive, plan, and launch products

  • Apply generative AI techniques to improve performance across the product lifecycle

Skills you'll gain

Category: Artificial Intelligence (AI)
Category: Prompt Engineering
Category: ChatGPT
Category: prompt patterns
Category: Generative AI

Instructors

Daniel C. Yeomans
SkillUp EdTech
16 Courses30,799 learners
Matt Versdahl
SkillUp EdTech
2 Courses10,968 learners
Skill-Up EdTech Team
SkillUp EdTech
45 Courses42,430 learners

Offered by

IBM
SkillUp EdTech

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Support and Operations? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions