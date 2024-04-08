Prepare for a career in the high-growth field of technology. In this program, you’ll learn in-demand skills like product management, prompt engineering, and artificial intelligence to get job-ready in 6 months or less, with no prior experience required.
AI Product Managers are responsible for driving the success of AI products by combining expertise in product management principles with a deep understanding of AI technologies and their applications.
This program will teach you the fundamental principles of product management from understanding roles and responsibilities to navigating the entire lifecycle and associated artifacts from product idea to launch. This program will not only help you start your career in product management, but also provides a strong foundation for future career development in other paths such as healthcare, finance, logistics, e-commerce, and cybersecurity.
You’ll also learn generative AI concepts such as prompt engineering and foundation models. With real-world experience, including a series of hands-on projects, this Professional Certificate empowers you to build compelling products leveraging generative AI.
When you complete this program, you’ll have a portfolio of projects and a Professional Certificate from IBM to showcase your expertise.
Applied Learning Project
This Professional Certificate has a strong emphasis on applied learning and includes a series of hands-on activities. In these exercises, you’ll take the theory and skills you’ve gained and apply them to real-world scenarios. You will:
Build an initial product concept, vision, and project charter
Create a checklist to effectively develop, qualify, launch, deliver, and retire a product
Create a product backlog using the sprint planning process
Create burndown charts to forecast the ability to meet a sprint goal
You will also work on AI projects to:
Generate text, Images, and code using Generative AI
Apply prompt engineering techniques and best practices
Use generative AI models to create a prediction model for used car sale price
Finally, you will combine the Product Management and AI concepts to build a product using generative AI.