University of Michigan
Skills you'll gain: Computational Logic, Computer Networking, Computer Programming, Computer Programming Tools, Data Management, Data Structures, Database Administration, Database Application, Databases, Extract, Transform, Load, Javascript, Mathematical Theory & Analysis, Mathematics, Natural Language Processing, Programming Principles, Python Programming, SQL, Software Architecture, Software Engineering, Statistical Programming, Syntax, Theoretical Computer Science, Web, Web Development
4.8
(248.6k reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 3+ Months
Skills you'll gain: Application Development, Bash (Unix Shell), Cloud Computing, Cloud Platforms, Computational Thinking, Computer Programming, Data Structures, Debugging, Github, Google Cloud Platform, Other Programming Languages, Programming Principles, Python Programming, Software Engineering, Software Engineering Tools, Software Testing, Statistical Programming, Theoretical Computer Science, Troubleshooting, Unix Shells
4.7
(29.8k reviews)
Beginner · Professional Certificate · 3+ Months
IBM
Skills you'll gain: Basic Descriptive Statistics, Computational Logic, Computer Programming, Data Analysis, Data Management, Data Visualization, Database Administration, Database Application, Databases, Extract, Transform, Load, General Statistics, Hypothesis, Hypothesis Testing, Machine Learning, Mathematical Theory & Analysis, Mathematics, Probability & Statistics, Python Programming, R Programming, SPSS, SQL, Statistical Hypothesis Testing, Statistical Programming, Theoretical Computer Science, Web
4.5
(45.6k reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 3+ Months
IBM
Skills you'll gain: Algebra, Algorithms, Analysis, Business Analysis, Cloud API, Cloud Computing, Communication, Computational Logic, Computer Programming, Computer Programming Tools, Correlation And Dependence, Data Analysis, Data Management, Data Mining, Data Structures, Data Visualization, Database Administration, Database Application, Databases, Econometrics, Exploratory Data Analysis, Extract, Transform, Load, General Statistics, Machine Learning, Machine Learning Algorithms, Marketing, Mathematical Theory & Analysis, Mathematics, Plot (Graphics), Probability & Statistics, Python Programming, R Programming, Regression, SPSS, SQL, Spreadsheet Software, Statistical Analysis, Statistical Machine Learning, Statistical Programming, Statistical Visualization, Theoretical Computer Science, Web
4.6
(91.8k reviews)
Beginner · Professional Certificate · 3+ Months
University of Michigan
Skills you'll gain: Algorithms, Analysis, Applied Machine Learning, Artificial Neural Networks, Computational Logic, Computer Programming, Data Analysis, Data Management, Data Mining, Data Visualization, Econometrics, Extract, Transform, Load, General Statistics, Graph Theory, Machine Learning, Machine Learning Algorithms, Machine Learning Software, Mathematical Theory & Analysis, Mathematics, Matplotlib, Natural Language Processing, Network Analysis, Probability & Statistics, Programming Principles, Python Programming, Regression, Social Network, Statistical Machine Learning, Statistical Programming, Theoretical Computer Science
4.5
(31.8k reviews)
Intermediate · Specialization · 3+ Months
IBM
Skills you'll gain: Theoretical Computer Science, Mathematical Theory & Analysis, Python Programming, Python Libraries, Numpy, Mathematics, Computer Programming, Extract, Transform, Load, Computational Logic, Statistical Programming, Data Management
4.6
(26.4k reviews)
Beginner · Course · 1-3 Months
University of Pennsylvania
Skills you'll gain: Analysis, Communication, Computational Thinking, Computer Programming, Computer Programming Tools, Data Analysis, Data Management, Data Structures, Java Programming, Javascript, Mathematical Theory & Analysis, Mathematics, Mobile Development, Pandas, Programming Principles, Python Programming, Software Engineering, Software Testing, Statistical Programming, Theoretical Computer Science, Web Development
4.4
(781 reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 3+ Months
University of London
Skills you'll gain: Programming Principles, Computer Networking, Software Testing, Computer Graphics, Machine Learning, Calculus, Linear Algebra, Other Programming Languages, Algorithms, Python Programming, Data Structures, Javascript, Computational Logic, Combinatorics, Computer Programming, Mathematics, Statistical Programming, Web Development, Agile Software Development, General Statistics, Web Design, Theoretical Computer Science, C Programming Language Family, HTML and CSS, User Experience, Full-Stack Web Development, Software Engineering, Mathematical Theory & Analysis
Earn a degree
Degree
Python is a popular general purpose programming language used for both large and small-scale applications. With Python, you can discover how to bridge web development and data analytics. Python’s widespread adoption is due to its large standard library, easy readability, and support of multiple paradigms such as functional, procedural and object-oriented programming styles. Python modules interact with a variety of databases, making it an excellent choice for large-scale data analysis.The Python programming language is often the best choice for introductory courses in data science and machine learning. If you've been wondering how to learn python online to advance your career, you've come to the right destination. Read this beginner's guide to using Python.
Python is one of the trending job skills in Coursera's 2020 Global Skills Index (GSI). Download the 2020 edition of the GSI report.
We recommend these courses for those who wish to learn Python without prior computer programming experience. You might be interested in learning how to automate accounting processes, or ways to bring efficiency to day-to-day marketing analytics and data mining. Python is used in large-scale functions and software engineering jobs, such as game development, machine learning, database management, and more. Regardless of your end goals, this collection covers the fundamentals of programming in Python.
A quick search of Indeed.com returns over 40,000 job openings with Python programming skills or experience listed as a requirement. The wide adoption of the language across many industries results in a large number of job opportunities. Common job titles include Python Developer, Python Software Engineer, Full Stack Developer and Python Database Programmer. Of the Python-specific jobs listed, 43% of offered salaries are above $100K per year, and some senior-level Python programming engineer positions offer over $200K per year. It’s very fair to say that Python skills and experience can lead to a lucrative and secure career. The proper Python certification can influence hiring managers looking to fill specific roles on their team.
Following is an excerpt from a Coursera Community forum topic about what programming languages our Community members use.
"I've been in software development for 50 years (now retired) and languages come and go. If you're into software development, keep active in several, and strive to learn a new and different culture language every year or two. In simple terms today I like Python and JavaScript. For longevity in marketable skills, C and C++ are essential base skills. I used C for over 30 years. Learn Haskell, it'll improve all your other programming skills even if you never use it in a project." - Gordon
"For data science it is most important to understand and implement algorithms. Python is one of the languages that is really self describing. And one of the major reasons why I use it for data science projects especially machine learning is that it is very light. Anyway, for all my projects that have complicated algorithms, I use OCTAVE for trying out algorithms (since I have all datascience codes stored there). Mainly by breaking it into simpler problems and then in the end I convert it into desired language and join the simpler and shorter algorithms." - Hardi
Both Python and R are free, open-source languages that can run on Windows, macOS, and Linux. Both can handle just about any data analysis task, and both are considered relatively easy languages to learn, especially for beginners. So which should you choose to learn (or learn first)? Before we dig into the differences, here’s a broad overview of each language. Read this article about the difference between Python and R.
Before you start learning Python, it can be helpful to have some experience using computers, particularly working with any programming language. However, you don’t need any previous programming experience before learning Python. In fact, Python is typically one of the first languages programmers learn to use because of its simplicity and versatility.
Some common career paths for someone who knows Python include software development, data analysis, and back-end web applications. If you work in these fields, you may use Python to write, edit, or manage software. You may test and debug code, build websites, or connect applications. Some people may choose to work in education, financial services, computation, or project management after learning Python. They may put their Python skills to work analyzing and computing large data sets or teach others how to use the programming language.
Some topics related to Python that you can study include other programming languages like Java, Perl, and C++. The skills you develop as you learn Python can be applied to other languages, and you may find that you’re able to learn them faster. If you’re interested in some of the real-world applications of Python, you can explore topics like data science, data analysis, statistics, and scripting. Learning about these fields can help you decide the type of work you want to do as well as other courses you want to take. Additional topics include cybersecurity, cloud architecture, and computer networking.
The types of places that hire people with a background in Python are as varied as the applications that use the language, and you may find work in public and private organizations. These places may need a computer programmer who can build websites, analyze data, implement security protocols, and write code. Hiring managers for these companies may look for people with a background in Python because the language allows you to take on different roles within the organization, including product management and data analysis.