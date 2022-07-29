You will be introduced to foundational programming skills with basic Python Syntax. You’ll learn how to use code to solve problems. You’ll dive deep into the Python ecosystem and learn popular modules, libraries and tools for Python.
About this Course
None! Learners do not need prior web development experience. Only basic internet navigation skills and an eagerness to get started with coding.
What you will learn
Use Python
Use objects, classes and methods
Build a simple game
Skills you will gain
- Cloud Hosting
- Application Programming Interfaces (API)
- Python Programming
- Computer Programming
- Django (Web Framework)
Meta builds technologies that help people connect with friends and family, find communities, and grow businesses. On successful completion of the Meta Social Media Marketing Certificate or Meta Marketing Analytics Certificate, you'll gain access to the Meta Career Programs Job Board - a job search platform with 200+ employers looking to hire.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Getting started with Python
Get started with the Python programming language.
Basic Programming with Python
Learn basic Python syntax
Modules, packages, libraries & tools
Supercharge your coding environment with popular modules libraries and tools for Python.
