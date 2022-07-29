About this Course

2,219 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

None! Learners do not need prior web development experience. Only basic internet navigation skills and an eagerness to get started with coding.

Approx. 7 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Use Python

  • Use objects, classes and methods

  • Build a simple game

Skills you will gain

  • Cloud Hosting
  • Application Programming Interfaces (API)
  • Python Programming
  • Computer Programming
  • Django (Web Framework)
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

None! Learners do not need prior web development experience. Only basic internet navigation skills and an eagerness to get started with coding.

Approx. 7 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Meta

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Getting started with Python

4 hours to complete
8 readings
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Basic Programming with Python

1 hour to complete
1 reading
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Modules, packages, libraries & tools

2 hours to complete

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder