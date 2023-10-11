Python Programming Fundamentals

Duke University
Andrew D. Hilton
Nick Eubank
Genevieve M. Lipp

Instructors: Andrew D. Hilton

3.3

(18 reviews)

Beginner level

Recommended experience

23 hours to complete
3 weeks at 7 hours a week
What you'll learn

  • Utilize a Logical Seven Step framework to create algorithms and programs

  • Create useful test cases and efficiently debug Python code.

  • Master Python basics (conditionals, loops, mathematical operators, data types)

  • Develop a Python Program from scratch to solve a given data science problem.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Assessments

12 quizzes

There are 4 modules in this course

This week, you will learn best practices for developing code in any language by beginning with an algorithm: a stepwise approach to solving a problem. You’ll then apply the concepts by developing your own algorithms and properly identifying when to use specific data types in Python.

What's included

9 videos9 readings3 quizzes

This week, you will learn how to take the logical process of algorithm design and translate an algorithm into functional Python code. You will apply this by correctly identifying proper Python syntax for a given algorithm, and then subsequently by creating your own Python program for a given algorithm.

What's included

13 videos8 readings5 quizzes4 programming assignments

This week, you will learn different approaches to testing Python code, and methods for debugging code. You will apply this by conducting a code review, identifying opportunities to use asserts to debug code, and generating your own test cases.

What's included

6 videos8 readings3 quizzes

This week, you will learn how to filter and perform operations (logical and mathematical) across a given dataset, and how to create modular code that can be used in discrete pieces. You will apply this by writing your own functions to identify a list item with a given property, and writing a program to calculate a set of conclusions from a given dataset.

What's included

7 videos3 readings1 quiz4 programming assignments2 discussion prompts

Instructors

Instructor ratings
3.7 (7 ratings)
Andrew D. Hilton
Duke University
17 Courses1,032,602 learners

Duke University

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

