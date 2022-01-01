About this Specialization

The UI/UX Design Specialization brings a design-centric approach to user interface and user experience design, and offers practical, skill-based instruction centered around a visual communications perspective, rather than on one focused on marketing or programming alone. In this sequence of four courses, you will summarize and demonstrate all stages of the UI/UX development process, from user research to defining a project’s strategy, scope, and information architecture, to developing sitemaps and wireframes. You’ll learn current best practices and conventions in UX design and apply them to create effective and compelling screen-based experiences for websites or apps. User interface and user experience design is a high-demand field, but the skills and knowledge you will learn in this Specialization are applicable to a wide variety of careers, from marketing to web design to human-computer interaction. Learners enrolled in the UI/UX Design Specialization are eligible for an extended free trial (1 month) of a full product suite of UX tools from Optimal Workshop. Details are available in Course 3 of the Specialization, Web Design: Strategy and Information Architecture.
There are 4 Courses in this Specialization

Course 1

Course 1

Visual Elements of User Interface Design

4.7
stars
4,928 ratings
1,211 reviews
Course 2

Course 2

UX Design Fundamentals

4.8
stars
1,827 ratings
386 reviews
Course 3

Course 3

Web Design: Strategy and Information Architecture

4.8
stars
1,042 ratings
206 reviews
Course 4

Course 4

Web Design: Wireframes to Prototypes

4.9
stars
692 ratings
159 reviews

California Institute of the Arts

