Social Impact Logo
Get Started

Empowering underserved communities through education

Coursera promotes global social equity and economic opportunity by giving communities in need access to the transformational power of learning.

200,000+
Social Impact learners served
100+
Nonprofit partners
140+
Country partners

Trusted by 100+ nonprofit and community organizations

To enable social change, universal access to world-class learning is critical. That’s why our Social Impact team’s mission is to guide Coursera’s integrated social impact strategy and donate licenses to organizations that help underserved communities transform their lives through learning.

  • uso
  • TENT Logo
  • ggl
  • hias
  • Upwardly-Global Logo
  • irc
  • minds matter
  • act now
  • goodwill

Coursera Cares

Employee donation matching and volunteering program

Coursera employees can participate in Coursera Cares to maximize the impact of their volunteer time and donations to nonprofit organizations. The company matches Courserians’ donations to amplify our impact in local and global communities. Our team also has access to a wide range of on-site and virtual volunteer opportunities across the world.

coursera cares

Our mission is deeply rooted in our business

Our mission and values are deeply integrated into our operations, processes, and culture. Coursera is a public benefit corporation and Certified B Corp, underscoring our deep commitment to making a positive impact on society while meeting rigorous standards of social and environmental performance, accountability, and transparency, including impact assessments. Our approach to ESG is focused on creating long-term value while demonstrating Coursera’s impact on the individuals, institutions, and communities we serve around the world.

Explore our approach to ESG
certified b corp
United Service Organizations (USO)

Though I retired from the Air Force two years ago, ‘Making Your Military Transition a Transformation’ made me reassess some of my professional priorities. I recently changed roles in my company and can honestly say that this course impacted my approach to my new role. Although I’m retired from a 30-year military career and am 50-plus years of age, I never, ever want to stop learning, growing, and challenging myself. Education plays a central role in my professional future, without question.

Timothy Horn
United Service Organizations (USO)

Our global Social Impact Program

Coursera has worked with global nonprofit organizations to offer learners in need access to free, high-quality education that supports their personal development, career advancement, and economic opportunity. We provide access to education for underserved communities including refugees, students, veterans, and women and girls. More than 200,000 underserved learners have collectively logged more than 900,000 course enrollments.

SkillSets (1)

Make a difference as a social impact partner

For nonprofits supporting education and career development, discover how to partner with Coursera and share your interest.

Learn more