Empowering underserved communities through education
Coursera promotes global social equity and economic opportunity by giving communities in need access to the transformational power of learning.
Trusted by 100+ nonprofit and community organizations
To enable social change, universal access to world-class learning is critical. That’s why our Social Impact team’s mission is to guide Coursera’s integrated social impact strategy and donate licenses to organizations that help underserved communities transform their lives through learning.
Coursera Cares
Employee donation matching and volunteering program
Coursera employees can participate in Coursera Cares to maximize the impact of their volunteer time and donations to nonprofit organizations. The company matches Courserians’ donations to amplify our impact in local and global communities. Our team also has access to a wide range of on-site and virtual volunteer opportunities across the world.
Our mission is deeply rooted in our business
Our mission and values are deeply integrated into our operations, processes, and culture. Coursera is a public benefit corporation and Certified B Corp, underscoring our deep commitment to making a positive impact on society while meeting rigorous standards of social and environmental performance, accountability, and transparency, including impact assessments. Our approach to ESG is focused on creating long-term value while demonstrating Coursera’s impact on the individuals, institutions, and communities we serve around the world.
Though I retired from the Air Force two years ago, ‘Making Your Military Transition a Transformation’ made me reassess some of my professional priorities. I recently changed roles in my company and can honestly say that this course impacted my approach to my new role. Although I’m retired from a 30-year military career and am 50-plus years of age, I never, ever want to stop learning, growing, and challenging myself. Education plays a central role in my professional future, without question.
Our global Social Impact Program
Coursera has worked with global nonprofit organizations to offer learners in need access to free, high-quality education that supports their personal development, career advancement, and economic opportunity. We provide access to education for underserved communities including refugees, students, veterans, and women and girls. More than 200,000 underserved learners have collectively logged more than 900,000 course enrollments.