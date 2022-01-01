Empower citizens and public officials with in-demand skills

Drive sustainable economic growth and build a competitive workforce with online learning from leading universities and companies.

Empower citizens and public officials with in-demand skills
Yale
Google
Princeton University
HEC Paris
University of Los Andes
IBM

Innovation and disruptive technologies are changing the skills workers need in today’s economy. It’s estimated that up to 85M jobs could be displaced by 2025.

Coursera provides in-demand skills and learning paths for the entire workforce

Reskilling Citizens

More than 100 government entities have scaled workforce development programs using Coursera’s data-driven expertise, skills-based learning pathways, and recognized credentials.

 

 

Upskilling Public Officials

Government agencies partner with Coursera to upskill their workforces, accelerate digital transformation, and drive modernization projects. Their learning programs focus on digital readiness, data literacy, and leadership.

 

Prepare your workforce for the jobs of tomorrow with the world’s leading skills platform

World-class content

Provide access to courses, projects, and Professional Certificates from 250+ leading universities and companies.

Learn anywhere, anytime

Videos, assignments and readings are multi-language and available via web or mobile device.

Recognized credentials

Learners have the option to earn a verified certificate upon successful completion of a course.

Hands-on learning

Promote job readiness and skill mastery with flexible learning options, industry-relevant projects, and opportunities to author in-demand, localized content.

Strategic guidance

Our Customer Success team partners with you to build and sustain impactful learning programs.

Actionable insights

Track skill development by role, domain, and level of mastery with the Skills Dashboard.

We partner with governments in 100+ Countries and 25+ U.S. states

Argentina
Australia
Azerbaijan
Bahamas
Bangladesh
Belize
Bhutan
Bolivia
Brazil
Brunei
Canada
Chile
China
Colombia
Costa Rica
Ecuador
Egypt
El Salvador
Estonia
Ethiopia
Gambia
Greece
Guatemala
Haiti
Honduras
India
Indonesia
Iraq
Israel
Jamaica
Kazakhstan
Kenya
Kyrgyzstan
Latvia
Lebanon
Liberia
Lithuania
Malaysia
Maldives
Mali
Mauritania
Mexico
Moldova
Myanmar
New Zealand
Northern Ireland
Nicaragua
Niger
Nigeria
Nepal
Oman
Pakistan
Panama
Paraguay
Peru
Philippines
Qatar
Rwanda
Sierra Leone
Singapore
Sint Maarten
Somalia
South Africa
Spain
Trinidad
Turkey
Ukraine
United Arab Emirates
United Kingdom
United States
Uruguay
Uzbekistan
Zambia

Empower your citizens and public officials with in-demand skills.

See the impact you can make

Governments are partnering with Coursera to deliver the skills citizens and public officials need.

For reskilling citizens

Training and retraining our workforce are critical when it comes to getting New Yorkers back on the job. New skills and expanded knowledge can provide more pathways to more jobs and help diversify our workforce — which is good for both workers and our businesses. The New York State Department of Labor encourages New Yorkers to take advantage of this free learning opportunity by registering on our website.”

Roberta Reardon

Roberta Reardon

Commissioner, NYS Department of Labor

For upskilling public officials

“ADSG aims to embed a culture of continuous learning across all levels of the Abu Dhabi government. We seek to empower government employees to be curious, knowledge-seeking learners that understand how to interpret the data available to them and build the necessary skills in their sector.”

Solveig Nicklos

Her Excellency Alia Abdulla Al Mazrouei

Acting Director-General of the Abu Dhabi School of Government

Partnering with governments around the world

Reaching citizens in 100+ Countries and 25+ U.S. states

Ready to transform your workforce?

Explore more resources to drive skills-first learning

Global Skills Report 2021

A 4-Step Guide to Maximizing Success From Your Technology Investments

Bridging Learning with Career Paths

Coursera is the global online learning platform that offers anyone, anywhere access to online courses and degrees from world-class universities and companies.

