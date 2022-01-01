Provide access to courses, projects, and Professional Certificates from 250+ leading universities and companies.
Drive sustainable economic growth and build a competitive workforce with online learning from leading universities and companies.
Innovation and disruptive technologies are changing the skills workers need in today’s economy. It’s estimated that up to 85M jobs could be displaced by 2025.
More than 100 government entities have scaled workforce development programs using Coursera’s data-driven expertise, skills-based learning pathways, and recognized credentials.
Government agencies partner with Coursera to upskill their workforces, accelerate digital transformation, and drive modernization projects. Their learning programs focus on digital readiness, data literacy, and leadership.
World-class content
Provide access to courses, projects, and Professional Certificates from 250+ leading universities and companies.
Learn anywhere, anytime
Videos, assignments and readings are multi-language and available via web or mobile device.
Recognized credentials
Learners have the option to earn a verified certificate upon successful completion of a course.
Hands-on learning
Promote job readiness and skill mastery with flexible learning options, industry-relevant projects, and opportunities to author in-demand, localized content.
Strategic guidance
Our Customer Success team partners with you to build and sustain impactful learning programs.
Actionable insights
Track skill development by role, domain, and level of mastery with the Skills Dashboard.
Governments are partnering with Coursera to deliver the skills citizens and public officials need.
Training and retraining our workforce are critical when it comes to getting New Yorkers back on the job. New skills and expanded knowledge can provide more pathways to more jobs and help diversify our workforce — which is good for both workers and our businesses. The New York State Department of Labor encourages New Yorkers to take advantage of this free learning opportunity by registering on our website.”
Commissioner, NYS Department of Labor
“ADSG aims to embed a culture of continuous learning across all levels of the Abu Dhabi government. We seek to empower government employees to be curious, knowledge-seeking learners that understand how to interpret the data available to them and build the necessary skills in their sector.”
Acting Director-General of the Abu Dhabi School of Government