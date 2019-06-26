Find the right online degree program to elevate your career to the next level
Find the right online degree for you
Degrees from leading universities
Master of Applied Data Science
#1 Public Research University in the U.S. (QS World Rankings, 2022)Go to degree
Master of Business Administration (iMBA)
#1 in Biggest Business School Innovations of the Decade (Poets&Quants, 2020)Go to degree
Master of Computer Science in Data Science
#5 in CS Graduate Programs in the U.S. (U.S. News & World Report, 2018)Go to degree
Master of Science in Management (iMSM)
#15 in Top Public Universities in the U.S. (U.S. News & World Report, 2020)Go to degree
Explore more degrees by category
18 degree programs available
7 degree programs available
9 degree programs available
4 degree programs available
9 degree programs available
9 degree programs available
5 degree programs available
2 degree programs available
Learn more about online degrees on Coursera
Top Quality Learning
We partner with leading universities to deliver the world's best online degree programs.
You don't need to quit your job or move to a new city to earn a top university degree. Learn from the same professors and graduate with a high-value credential from the same university. Choose from a wide variety of online Master’s and Bachelor’s degrees in some of today’s most in-demand fields.
Affordable Pricing
Earn a high-stature degree for much less than similar on-campus programs.
We partner with top universities to create affordable learning programs that make degrees more accessible for everyone. With tuition well below most on-campus degree programs, online degrees on Coursera are designed to allow students to invest in their education and increase their earning potential post-graduation. Financial aid is available for qualified students.
Modular and Stackable
Try your first course risk-free & start working towards your degree today.
Courses, Specializations, or MasterTrack Certificates that are part of degrees allow you to start learning right away, so you can make progress on your own schedule. If you are admitted to the full program, your completed courses count towards your degree learning.
Interactive & Engaging
Benefit from team-based learning and live expert instruction.
Online degrees on Coursera are powered by technology that helps you spark meaningful connections with faculty and your peers. Throughout the program, you may attend online lectures from anywhere and interact directly with professors and classmates. On every step of your learning journey, you’ll have access to a dedicated online student support team. Get help to resolve sticking points so you can master new concepts and skills.
What students and faculty say
One of the features that worked so well for me was how modular it is.Dan Gartley, iMBA Student
Each week of every course, you will join a live global classroom. You will be involved in give-and-take discussions with faculty, not just listen to us. You will work on real-world accounting problems.Gary HechtAcademic Director
I feel great that I got the opportunity to work with one of the best universities on my own schedule. It will elevate my life, and my family's life overall, to help me grow my career into the latest technology trends.Himanshu ShahMCS-DS Graduate
In our program, we combine the expertise of teaching faculty who bring in solid ideas and frameworks with the hands-on expertise of seasoned entrepreneurs who function as mentors.Marc VanhueleProfessor of Marketing and Associate Dean
My first week of studying was in Africa with no mobile or wifi. I was able to download all the content in advance.Christie LoustauMacquarie GMBA student
Today's learners need options. The future of work and the future of learning are converging.James DeVaneyAssociate Vice Provost, Academic Innovation
The theoretical background that I am getting from the Illinois MCS program I am able to use a lot of those ideas on a day-to-day basis.Fernando D.IL MCS-DS Student
Join a global learning community
Grant M.
University of Illinois iMBA Student
Average age
35 years
Anu A.
University of Illinois MCS-DS Student
Average work experience
14 years
Students represent
95 countries
Qian Z.
University of Illinois MCS-DS Student
1st year student retention
92%
Ashish K.
University of Illinois MCS-DS Graduate
Led by the same top-ranked professors who lecture on campus
Larry DeBrock
Dean Emeritus and Professor of Finance and Professor of Economics, University of Illinois, iMBA
Laurence Lehmann-Ortega
Affiliate Professor of Management, HEC Paris, MSc in Innovation and Entrepreneurship
Robert Brunner
Professor of Accountancy, University of Illinois, iMSA
Jiawei Han
Michael Aiken Chair, University of Illinois, MCS/MCS-DS
Jingrui He
Assistant Professor, School of Computing, Informatics, and Decision Systems Engineering, ASU, MCS
Laxmikant V. Kale
Paul and Cynthia Saylor Professor, University of Illinois, MCS
Master’s & Bachelor’s degrees on Coursera
Coursera offers online Master’s degrees in Data Science, Computer Science, Information Technology, Engineering, MBA, Accounting, Entrepreneurship, Public Health, Finance, Public Policy, International Relations, and more. If you are still evaluating a full degree program on Coursera, you might be interested in a MasterTrack Certificate. MasterTrack Certificates that are part of degrees allow you to start learning right away, so you can make progress on your own schedule. If you are admitted to the full program, your completed courses count towards your degree learning.
Bachelor's degrees on Coursera include Bachelor of Science in Marketing, Business Administration, and Computer Science, as well as Bachelor of Applied Arts and Sciences.
Discover financial resources to help fund your degree, and get the support you need to successfully pursue your learning goals.
Learn with Coursera Articles, go in depth on topics like:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) about Online Degrees
A Master's Degree is an graduate degree designed around an advanced subject. While an undergraduate degree might be more broad in course requirements and content, a Master's degree is for students looking to specialize and grow their knowledge in a particular field. Anyone with the prerequisites can benefit from a Master's Degree to advance their skills and open new career paths and job prospects. On Coursera, all Master's Degrees are issued directly by the university offering them, and are 100% online at accessible pricing.
A Bachelor of Arts degree and a Bachelor of Science degree are both undergraduate degrees. The main difference is in the core subject matter covered within the degree category. B.A. degree programs typically focus more in the liberal arts area, in subjects such as English, Communications, or Art. B.S. degree programs typically focus more in the technical area, such as Physics, Biology, or Computer Science. Both are excellent options to pursue for an undergraduate degree, depending on your interests.
You can earn a degree anytime and anywhere in the world – All you need is an Internet connection.
For students that go through online degree programs on Coursera that are accredited by our university partners, all of the content is created by university faculty members who are subject matter experts. Your degree will be conferred and accredited by the universities themselves.