University of North Texas

Bachelor of Applied Arts and Sciences

#23 Best Online Learning Schools (Newsweek, 2022)

University of Michigan

Master of Applied Data Science

#1 Public Research University in the U.S. (QS World Rankings, 2022)

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Master of Business Administration (iMBA)

#1 in Biggest Business School Innovations of the Decade (Poets&Quants, 2020)

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Master of Computer Science in Data Science

#5 in CS Graduate Programs in the U.S. (U.S. News & World Report, 2018)

Fundação Instituto de Administração

Master of Business Administration

#2 Executive MBAs in Latin America (QS Rankings, 2020)

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Master of Science in Management (iMSM)

#15 in Top Public Universities in the U.S. (U.S. News & World Report, 2020)

Top Quality Learning

We partner with leading universities to deliver the world's best online degree programs.

You don't need to quit your job or move to a new city to earn a top university degree. Learn from the same professors and graduate with a high-value credential from the same university. Choose from a wide variety of online Master’s and Bachelor’s degrees in some of today’s most in-demand fields.

$22,000 for an online degree vs $52,000 for an on-campus degree

Affordable Pricing

Earn a high-stature degree for much less than similar on-campus programs.

We partner with top universities to create affordable learning programs that make degrees more accessible for everyone. With tuition well below most on-campus degree programs, online degrees on Coursera are designed to allow students to invest in their education and increase their earning potential post-graduation. Financial aid is available for qualified students.

Modular and Stackable

Try your first course risk-free & start working towards your degree today.

Courses, Specializations, or MasterTrack Certificates that are part of degrees allow you to start learning right away, so you can make progress on your own schedule. If you are admitted to the full program, your completed courses count towards your degree learning.

Interactive & Engaging

Benefit from team-based learning and live expert instruction.

Online degrees on Coursera are powered by technology that helps you spark meaningful connections with faculty and your peers. Throughout the program, you may attend online lectures from anywhere and interact directly with professors and classmates. On every step of your learning journey, you’ll have access to a dedicated online student support team. Get help to resolve sticking points so you can master new concepts and skills.

One of the features that worked so well for me was how modular it is.Dan Gartley, iMBA Student
Each week of every course, you will join a live global classroom. You will be involved in give-and-take discussions with faculty, not just listen to us. You will work on real-world accounting problems.Gary HechtAcademic Director
I feel great that I got the opportunity to work with one of the best universities on my own schedule. It will elevate my life, and my family's life overall, to help me grow my career into the latest technology trends.Himanshu ShahMCS-DS Graduate
In our program, we combine the expertise of teaching faculty who bring in solid ideas and frameworks with the hands-on expertise of seasoned entrepreneurs who function as mentors.Marc VanhueleProfessor of Marketing and Associate Dean
My first week of studying was in Africa with no mobile or wifi. I was able to download all the content in advance.Christie LoustauMacquarie GMBA student
Today's learners need options. The future of work and the future of learning are converging.James DeVaneyAssociate Vice Provost, Academic Innovation
The theoretical background that I am getting from the Illinois MCS program I am able to use a lot of those ideas on a day-to-day basis.Fernando D.IL MCS-DS Student

Grant M.

University of Illinois iMBA Student

Average age

35 years

Anu A.

University of Illinois MCS-DS Student

Average work experience

14 years

Students represent

95 countries

Qian Z.

University of Illinois MCS-DS Student

1st year student retention

92%

Ashish K.

University of Illinois MCS-DS Graduate

Larry DeBrock

Dean Emeritus and Professor of Finance and Professor of Economics, University of Illinois, iMBA

Laurence Lehmann-Ortega

Affiliate Professor of Management, HEC Paris, MSc in Innovation and Entrepreneurship

Robert Brunner

Professor of Accountancy, University of Illinois, iMSA

Jiawei Han

Michael Aiken Chair, University of Illinois, MCS/MCS-DS

Jingrui He

Assistant Professor, School of Computing, Informatics, and Decision Systems Engineering, ASU, MCS

Laxmikant V. Kale

Paul and Cynthia Saylor Professor, University of Illinois, MCS

Coursera offers online Master’s degrees in Data Science, Computer Science, Information Technology, Engineering, MBA, Accounting, Entrepreneurship, Public Health, Finance, Public Policy, International Relations, and more. If you are still evaluating a full degree program on Coursera, you might be interested in a MasterTrack Certificate. MasterTrack Certificates that are part of degrees allow you to start learning right away, so you can make progress on your own schedule. If you are admitted to the full program, your completed courses count towards your degree learning.

Bachelor's degrees on Coursera include Bachelor of Science in Marketing, Business Administration, and Computer Science, as well as Bachelor of Applied Arts and Sciences.

Discover financial resources to help fund your degree, and get the support you need to successfully pursue your learning goals.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) about Online Degrees

  • A Master's Degree is an graduate degree designed around an advanced subject. While an undergraduate degree might be more broad in course requirements and content, a Master's degree is for students looking to specialize and grow their knowledge in a particular field. Anyone with the prerequisites can benefit from a Master's Degree to advance their skills and open new career paths and job prospects. On Coursera, all Master's Degrees are issued directly by the university offering them, and are 100% online at accessible pricing.

  • A Bachelor of Arts degree and a Bachelor of Science degree are both undergraduate degrees. The main difference is in the core subject matter covered within the degree category. B.A. degree programs typically focus more in the liberal arts area, in subjects such as English, Communications, or Art. B.S. degree programs typically focus more in the technical area, such as Physics, Biology, or Computer Science. Both are excellent options to pursue for an undergraduate degree, depending on your interests.

  • You can earn a degree anytime and anywhere in the world – All you need is an Internet connection.

  • For students that go through online degree programs on Coursera that are accredited by our university partners, all of the content is created by university faculty members who are subject matter experts. Your degree will be conferred and accredited by the universities themselves.

