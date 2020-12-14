Earn your Computer Science and Engineering Degree online
Why earn a degree in computer science?
Receiving a degree in computer science or engineering can open a path to a career in many fields. Whether you are looking to get your bachelor’s degree or advance your career with a master’s degree, you can find affordable computer science degrees from top universities offered on Coursera.
Computer and information technology (IT)-related careers are projected to grow much faster than the average for all occupations in the coming years. Earning a computer science degree opens up numerous career opportunities. And that doesn’t necessarily mean working at a Silicon Valley software company. Learn about 10 computer science jobs for the future.
Learn more about online computer science degrees on Coursera
Top Quality Learning
We partner with leading universities to deliver the world's best online computer science degree programs.
You don't need to quit your job or move to a new city to earn a top university degree in computer science. Learn from the same professors and graduate with a high-value credential from the same university. Choose from a wide variety of online computer science master’s degrees in some of today’s most in-demand fields.
Affordable Pricing
Earn a high-stature computer science degree for much less than similar on-campus programs.
We partner with top universities to create affordable learning programs that make computer science degrees more accessible for everyone. With tuition well below most on-campus degree programs, online computer science degrees on Coursera are designed to allow students to invest in their education and increase their earning potential post-graduation. Financial aid is available for qualified students.
Modular and Stackable
Try your first course risk-free & start working towards your degree today.
Courses, Specializations, or MasterTrack Certificates that are part of degrees allow you to start learning right away, so you can make progress on your own schedule. If you are admitted to the full program, your completed courses count towards your degree learning.
Applied, Real-World Learning
Benefit from team-based learning and live expert instruction.
Online computer science degrees on Coursera are powered by technology that helps you spark meaningful connections with faculty and your peers. Throughout the program, you may attend online lectures from anywhere and interact directly with professors and classmates. On every step of your learning journey, you’ll have access to a dedicated online student support team. Get help to resolve sticking points so you can master new concepts and skills in computer science.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) About Computer Science Degrees
A master's degree in computer science is a graduate degree focused on advanced computer programming, generally to prepare the student for a variety of professional technical challenges. A computer science master's degree is a good fit for someone with a computer science undergraduate degree or a strong foundation in computer science looking to formalize their experience.
Yes. Completing a computer science degree online allows you to study from home with the same curriculum and professors as on-campus programs. Some online degree programs offer greater flexibility. You can continue to work, take care of family, or keep up with other obligations while earning your degree.
The time, effort, and monetary investment of earning a degree potentially opens up well-paying job opportunities in many in-demand fields. Check the job requirements of some positions you’d like to apply to in the future to see if a computer science degree aligns with your career goals.
The median annual salary for computer and information technology occupations in the United States was $97,430 in May 2021, according to the BLS. This is more than twice as high as the median annaul wage for all occupations ($45,760). Your salary will depend on a number of factors, including your prior experience, location, industry, and level of education.
Earning a computer science degree opens up numerous career opportunities. Studying computer science could lead to a career in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, robotics, computer forensics, ethical hacking, video game design, health informatics, internet of things (IoT), or user experience (UX) design, among others. Read more about these and other possible computer science career paths.
Computer science degrees generally aim to teach you the basic mathematical and scientific concepts behind computers and their programs. A degree in computer science can have you designing software and hardware, learning programming languages, data structures, and artificial intelligence concepts. Computer science degrees might require mathematics, statistics, or engineering courses.
A degree or specialization in information technology can teach students essential systems and networking concepts, security practices, and application development. Similar fields of study can be called information systems.