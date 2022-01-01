Duke University
Java has been a top programming language for decades. It is endlessly portable, and for many developers it’s the language of choice for desktop app and Android development. Whether you’re looking to code for work, need a refresher Java lesson, or want to turn an idea into the next million-dollar Android app, you can get your start with this collection.
We recommend these courses for learners who want to learn to code Java applications. Whether that means you’re a student that needs introductory Java lessons or a developer who is looking to add Java programming to your repertoire, there’s a Java class that’s right for you. These courses help learners write, document, test, and debug code for programs or apps using the Java programming language.
Completing Java training opens the door to jobs with titles like Software Developer, Software Engineer, or Mobile Developer. A quick search on indeed.com shows more than 70,00 job openings with Java programming skills or experience as a requirement. Nearly 100% of these postings pay $90,0000 or more annually. Discover the best ways to learn Java with the courses in this collection and get on the path toward your next job, promotion, or degree.
You don't have to have previous programming experience or knowledge of another programming language before starting to learn Java, but it may be helpful to learn C or C++ first before starting in on Java. These languages are similar to Java but have more lower-level facilities than Java, and they help you learn the core skills needed for code optimization and programming. It will also be helpful for you to understand design principles like SOLID and KISS, design patterns, and data structures, which give you an overall understanding of the underlying structures of languages like Java.
You may know that learning advanced Java is right for you if you want to be at the forefront of web development projects for large companies. When you start to learn advanced Java, you may gain a clear understanding of concepts like algorithms for working with data structures, graphs to help structure real-world data, and class hierarchy design. Java was created more than two decades ago, and is still regarded as the key programming language to use, so if you want to extend your comprehension, learning advanced Java can help you with APIs, servlet programming, and web services on its web and enterprise application development platform.
Topics you can study that are related to Java include software design and architecture. You can also learn about containers and DevOps tools, such as Kubernetes, Docker, Jenkins, Chef, and Maven. Spring framework, including Spring Boot, Spring MVC, and Spring Cloud, is also related to Java. You can study unit testing and learn about APIs and libraries as well.
A common career path for someone in Java starts out as a junior developer programming in Java. The next step would be to advance to a senior Java developer and then a team lead position. This can advance to an architect-type position, and then eventually to a management position. Some Java developers take a career path in graphic design while others may transition from coding to technical writing and IT journalism, among other choices.