University of Alberta
Skills you'll gain: Architecture, Computational Thinking, Computer Architecture, Computer Networking, Computer Programming, Design and Product, Distributed Computing Architecture, Full-Stack Web Development, Java Programming, Mobile Development, Object-Oriented Programming, Operating Systems, Product Design, Programming Principles, Representational State Transfer, Software, Software Architecture, Software Design, Software Engineering, Software Framework, System Programming, Theoretical Computer Science, Web Development
4.6
(3.1k reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 3+ Months
Google Cloud
Skills you'll gain: Cloud Computing, Google Cloud Platform, Programming Principles, Spring, Cloud Platforms, Data Visualization Software, Business Analysis, Software Architecture, Data Visualization, Computer Programming, Other Web Frameworks, Web Development
4.3
(1.1k reviews)
Intermediate · Course · 1-4 Weeks
Google Cloud
Skills you'll gain: Big Data, Billing & Invoicing, Cloud Computing, Cloud Load Balancing, Cloud Platforms, Cloud Storage, Computer Networking, Data Management, Databases, Finance, Google App Engine, Google Cloud Platform, Kubernetes, Load Balancing, Machine Learning, Mathematics, Network Analysis, Network Security, Security Engineering, Software As A Service
4.7
(45.2k reviews)
Intermediate · Specialization · 3+ Months
IBM
Skills you'll gain: Computer Architecture, Distributed Computing Architecture, Web Development, Software Framework, Software Engineering, Theoretical Computer Science, Cloud Platforms, Full-Stack Web Development, Software Architecture, System Programming, Cloud Computing, Operating Systems, Computer Programming
4.6
(33 reviews)
Intermediate · Course · 1-3 Months
Design patterns are used to address software design issues. It is a repeatable solution to a common problem. Design patterns are used in different softwares like Java and there are various types of patterns that can be used depending on the issue found.
It's important to learn about design patterns to be able to solve issues when using design softwares. It will also help you have a boost in your career and be able to work on bigger projects. Learning design patterns will help you gain skills to code and program at a faster pace with less setbacks. Learn about this topic to create better programs and to be able to use and understand other patterns that can be implemented in your work.
Some typical careers that use design patterns include architects and software developers like video game designers. As an architect, you will use design patterns when developing new structures and when utilizing the same characteristics as other designs. The design patterns will help solve issues and you will be able to use that pattern again if the same issues occurs later on. Architects will also apply the different design principles and critique codes. As a video game designer you will use design patterns on various programs when creating interactive applications. They will use the different design patterns to improve games and create a better experience for the user.
Online courses will help you learn about design patterns by offering the flexibility you need to work and learn on your own time. The courses give you detailed lectures, readings, and assignments to demonstrate your knowledge and understanding of the topics. Online courses also have experts ready to help and guide you as you move along the course. You will have projects with video tutorials to follow along to ensure your understanding of the material.