Make talent your competitive advantage

  • Strengthen critical skills with content you can trust
  • Develop, retain, and advance critical talent
  • Lower training costs without sacrificing quality
  • Track and measure skills to demonstrate ROI
24%
Reduction in training costs
38%
Higher retention rates
25%
More employee productivity

Leaders at 3,800+ companies develop their talent with Coursera

Upskill Employees

Strengthen critical skills across every team

Increase business impact and agility with in-demand Generative AI, tech, data, and leadership skills.

  • Use role-based assessments to identify skills gaps and advancement opportunities
  • Advance skills in roles that drive rapid transformation for your company
  • Enhance leadership skills to engage, navigate, and motivate employees amid change
  • Learn and apply skills faster with hands-on projects and personalized learning
What I’ve learned through Coursera allows me to better guide and inform the professional data analysts on my team to solve tough business problems and accelerate the development of our digital capabilities.

P&G Logo
Sabine M.
Research Fellow, Procter & Gamble
Illustration of the Coursera skills-first platform

World-class content

Learn from the best

Lower training costs with in-demand content and trusted credentials from 325+ top companies and universities.

  • Provide expert instruction from 13 of the top 20 business schools in the world
  • Prepare employees for digital roles with career credentials from industry experts
  • Drive continuous learning with short videos, lessons, and hands-on projects
  • Curate your own content experiences or leverage our job-aligned collections
Thirty logos from well known universities

Search our catalog of world-class content

Academies

Leverage job-aligned curations

Offer your employees curated skill paths that progress through beginner, intermediate, and advanced levels.

Show ROI

Demonstrate the value of learning

Use comprehensive metrics and insights to inform, measure, and assess your talent development strategy impact.

  • Track real-time skill development and learning activity of everyone in your company
  • Gain industry-specific insights to understand the fast-changing skills landscape
  • See every employee’s proficiency in 117+ technology, data, and business skills
  • Evaluate your skills against industry benchmarks using verified performance data
With knowledge sharing and continued learning, we can increase productivity and keep delivering excellent client services that support our revenue goals.

PWC Logo
Manpreet S.
Chief Digital Officer, PwC India
Illustration of Coursera’s Skills Dashboard

Retain Talent

Develop, retain, and advance your talent

Be the company people want to join, stay at, and find their next move with.

  • Provide high-quality career development, from entry-level to C-suite roles
  • Use verified skill performance data to identify potential candidates for open roles
  • Retrain employees whose roles are impacted by emerging technologies
Training like this allows us to attract, develop, and retain the top talent that helps Adobe maintain its reputation as a technology leader.

Adobe Logo
Tim C.
Senior Director of Applied Machine Learning, Adobe
Coursera Hiring Solutions

Find out how Coursera powers high-impact skill development

Learn more about how you can:

  • Deliver on strategic business goals by building critical skills
  • Understand the full value of technology investments
  • Build a data-driven, digitally-fluent workforce

Companies that innovate use Coursera

We love that the Coursera platform will allow us to provide a breadth of high quality programs and a learning experience that our employees can self-select into to drive their own personal development.

L'Oreal Logo
Laurent R.
Learning Practice International Director

