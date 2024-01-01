Empower your workforce to lead and connect
Develop employees who innovate and inspire with the Leadership Academy from Coursera.
Why Leadership Skills?
Promote leadership skills throughout your organization
Provide employees the skills to lead your business into the future. Drive growth and productivity across the organization with more effective managers at every level.
In-Demand Human Skills
Deliver essential skills for leaders of all levels
Build effective managers at every level with beginner and advanced level leadership content, including 40+ SkillSets to drive soft skill proficiency across the entire organization.
Adapting Communication Style for Everyone
Skills Acquired
- Business Communication
- Adaptability
- Writing
- Social Media
- Business Psychology
Grow employee skills with recommended courses
- Ask Questions to Make Data-Driven Decisions
- Adaptability and Resilience
- Identifying, Attracting and Growing Your Digital Audience
In Partnership With
Data-driven Storytelling for Everyone
Skills Acquired
- Data Analysis
- Storytelling
- Business Communication
- Strategy, Data Visualization
Grow employee skills with recommended courses
- Presentations: Speaking so that People Listen
- Storytelling and Influencing: Communicate with Impact
- Work Smarter with Microsoft Excel
In Partnership With
Emotional Intelligence for Everyone
Skills Acquired
- Emotional Intelligence
- Leadership and Management
Grow employee skills with recommended courses
- Modern Supervisor Skills
- Critical Thinking Skills for the Professional
- Learning How to Learn: Powerful mental tools to help you master tough subjects
In Partnership With
Expert Instruction
Learn from top professors and business leaders
Access world-class learning experiences delivered by top professors and industry experts.
Michael Useem
Professor Emeritus of Management at University of Pennsylvania
Laurie Santos
Professor of Psychology
Michael Barger
Co-founder JetBlue, and Professor of Management and Organization
Amane Dannouni
Managing Director and Partner
Laurence Lehmann Ortega
Professor of Strategic Management
Hands-On Learning
Engage learners with interactive leadership training
Help employees learn new leadership skills faster with side-by-side, interactive tutorials covering highly relevant leadership skills and tools. Example tutorials include:
- Remote Employee Onboarding with Eduflow
- Set the Right Strategy with BCG Matrix
- Change Leadership: Developing Strategic Gap Analysis in Miro
Develop leaders from within your workforce
