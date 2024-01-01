Coursera for Business
Empower your workforce to lead and connect

Develop employees who innovate and inspire with the Leadership Academy from Coursera.

88%
of HR professionals cited leadership development as a top priority for business success
2nd
Leadership development is the 2nd highest of 32 priorities indicated by HR professionals.

Why Leadership Skills?

Promote leadership skills throughout your organization

Provide employees the skills to lead your business into the future. Drive growth and productivity across the organization with more effective managers at every level.

In-Demand Human Skills

Deliver essential skills for leaders of all levels

Build effective managers at every level with beginner and advanced level leadership content, including 40+ SkillSets to drive soft skill proficiency across the entire organization.

Adapting Communication Style for Everyone

Skills Acquired

  • Business Communication
  • Adaptability
  • Writing
  • Social Media
  • Business Psychology

Grow employee skills with recommended courses

  • Ask Questions to Make Data-Driven Decisions
  • Adaptability and Resilience
  • Identifying, Attracting and Growing Your Digital Audience

In Partnership With

Data-driven Storytelling for Everyone

Skills Acquired

  • Data Analysis
  • Storytelling
  • Business Communication
  • Strategy, Data Visualization

Grow employee skills with recommended courses

  • Presentations: Speaking so that People Listen
  • Storytelling and Influencing: Communicate with Impact
  • Work Smarter with Microsoft Excel

In Partnership With

Emotional Intelligence for Everyone

Skills Acquired

  • Emotional Intelligence
  • Leadership and Management

Grow employee skills with recommended courses

  • Modern Supervisor Skills
  • Critical Thinking Skills for the Professional
  • Learning How to Learn: Powerful mental tools to help you master tough subjects

In Partnership With

Expert Instruction

Learn from top professors and business leaders

Access world-class learning experiences delivered by top professors and industry experts.

Michael Useem

Professor Emeritus of Management at University of Pennsylvania

Laurie Santos

Professor of Psychology

Michael Barger

Co-founder JetBlue, and Professor of Management and Organization

Amane Dannouni

Managing Director and Partner

Laurence Lehmann Ortega

Professor of Strategic Management

Hands-On Learning

Engage learners with interactive leadership training

Help employees learn new leadership skills faster with side-by-side, interactive tutorials covering highly relevant leadership skills and tools. Example tutorials include:

  • Remote Employee Onboarding with Eduflow
  • Set the Right Strategy with BCG Matrix
  • Change Leadership: Developing Strategic Gap Analysis in Miro
Explore hands-on learning
Measuring and Benchmarking

Track the success of your learning investment

Understand your organization’s development in communication, storytelling, and coaching, and build stronger competitive intelligence by understanding how your talent’s skill profiles compare against your industry.

Track talent progress
Develop leaders from within your workforce

Let’s work together to build lasting leadership skills for your organization

