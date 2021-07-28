Coursera Articles

We envision a world where anyone, anywhere has the power to transform their lives through learning. Take the next step in your learning journey by exploring these popular topics.

Coursera Articles Hero Banner

Popular Articles

[Featured Image] A man is holding a clipboard and pen and interviewing a lady.

12 Project Manager Interview Questions and How to Answer Them

In a project manager interview, you're likely to encounter questions about your people skills, technical knowledge, and how you would react to specific situations.

April 22, 2022

Article

[Featured Image] A Scrum Master leads a daily stand-up meeting in front of a whiteboard covered in sticky notes.

What Is a Scrum Master (and How Do I Become One)?

A Scrum Master is a professional who leads a team using Agile project management through the course of a project.

May 5, 2022

Article

[Featured image] A man with glasses and a blue folder sits at a cybersecurity workstation with three computer screens.

10 Popular Cybersecurity Certifications [2022 Updated]

Elevate your career in information security with these in-demand credentials.

May 23, 2022

Article

Featured image for What Does a Data Analyst do?

What Does a Data Analyst Do? 2022 Career Guide

A data analyst gathers, cleans, and studies data sets to help solve problems. Here's how you can start on a path to become one.

May 26, 2022

Article

Data

View all
[Featured Image] Person reading data from two separate computer screens

Big Data Engineer Salary: What to Expect in 2022

Big data engineer is one of the fastest growing jobs in technology, with salaries to match the demand. Here’s a guide to what big data engineers can earn.

May 25, 2022

Article

[Featured Image] SQL Developer in front of several monitors.

SQL JOIN Types Explained

The SQL JOIN is a command clause that combines records from two or more tables in a database. It is a means of combining data in fields from two tables by using values common to each table.

May 23, 2022

Article

[Feature Image] Statisticians study charts in front of a blackboard

How Much Do Statisticians Make? Your 2022 Statistician Salary Guide 

Learn more about a statistician’s salary range and the factors that impact it. 

May 20, 2022

Article

[Featured Image]: A woman with long dark hair and wearing a gray turtleneck sweater. She is sitting in front of two computer screens and is wearing white headphones.

Machine Learning Models: What They Are and How They're Made

Machine learning models are the backbone of innovations in everything from finance to retail. Read on to find out more.

May 19, 2022

Article

Business

View all
[Featured Image]: A woman with long brown hair and glasses sits near another hr professional reviewing sphr qualifications on his laptop.

What Is the SPHR and Is it Right for You?

Discover the Senior Professional in Human Resources certification, what it entails, eligibility requirements, and how getting certified can advance your career.

May 24, 2022

Article

[Featured Image] A project manager stands in front of multicolored charts and discusses Gantt charts with colleagues.

Gantt Charts: What They Are and How to Make Them

Gantt charts are a key tool used in project management. They are bar charts used to convey a project’s timeline, tasks, and team members. In this article, you’ll learn more about Gantt charts, when and why to use them, and how to create one in seven steps.

May 23, 2022

Article

[Featured image] A student working on her entrepreneurship degree studies at a desk with a notebook, textbook, and laptop.

Should I Get a Degree in Entrepreneurship?

If you're interested in starting or growing your own business, an entrepreneurship degree could be a good fit.

May 25, 2022

Article

[Featured Image]: A woman in glasses and a tan jacket answers hr interview questions at a table.

10 HR Interview Questions and How to Answer Them

Sample interview questions for human resources professionals to help with interview prep and practice.

May 24, 2022

Article

Development

View all
[Featured Image] A react developer sketches ideas for the user interface of a web application.

How to Become a React Developer in 3 Steps

The following article examines the career path of a React developer in three steps. Read on to learn more about essential skills, relevant duties, and qualifications.

May 24, 2022

Article

[Featured Image] A game tester in a blue shirt holds a VR headset and reviews information on his laptop.

What Is a Game Tester and How Do You Become One?

Explore what game testers do, how to become one, and where the gaming industry is headed.

May 24, 2022

Article

[Featured Image] A female blockchain developer uses a laptop while working late in her office.

What Is a Blockchain Developer (and How Do I Become One)?

Learn about the fundamentals of blockchain development, relevant skills, and technical FAQ. 

May 24, 2022

Article

[Featured Image] A blockchain developer works on code in front of several monitors.

Blockchain Developer Salary Guide: How Much Can You Make?

Explore roles, responsibilities, and salary ranges for careers in blockchain development.

May 23, 2022

Article

IT

View all
[Featured Image] A person researches virtual machines on a computer and a cell phone.

Introduction to Virtualization: What is a Virtual Machine?

Read on to discover the definition and utility of a virtual machine (+ examples). 

May 24, 2022

Article

[Featured Image] A person stands in a room full of monitors examining a laptop computer.

Introduction to Virtualization: What Is a Hypervisor?

Learn what a hypervisor is, what they’re used for, how to work with them, and other FAQs about virtualization.

May 24, 2022

Article

[Featured image] A young woman wearing glasses smiles into the camera directly. She's wearing a backpack and carrying several notebooks.

Your Guide to System Administration Degrees

A degree in system administration isn't always required for entry-level roles, but you may find that you qualify for more roles with one. Learn more about each type.

May 4, 2022

Article

[Featured image] Woman working on computer

What Can I Do With a Linux Certification?

Explore the benefits of obtaining a certification in Linux and which type is best for you. Learn more about career opportunities, how to get Linux certification, and taking the Linux exam.

May 2, 2022

Article

Design

View all
[Featured Image]: A woman wearing a white blouse and red sweater, works on graphic designs on her laptop.

Graphic Artist vs. Graphic Designer: Understanding the Difference

While both professions are ideal for those interested in digital and creative arts, the career paths for a graphic artist vs. graphic designer differ. Understand the two jobs and learn about graphic designer and graphic artist jobs, salaries, and more.

May 24, 2022

Article

[Featured Image] A woman in business casual clothing is sitting at a desk using her laptop.

Becoming a Digital Designer: What You Need to Know

For creative, life-long learners who are interested in technology and design, a career in digital design can be rewarding and lucrative. Let's take a look at the skills and steps needed to land a job as a digital designer.

May 25, 2022

Article

[Featured image] Man working from home holding a baby as he types on his laptop

7 Real UX Designer Resumes and a Template

Here are seven UX designer resumes—from real designers at various stages in their careers—to inspire you, encourage you, and help you learn.

May 26, 2022

Article

A smiling UX strategist in an orange shirt stands with their arms crossed next to their desk in a design office

What Is UX Strategy? Mapping the Path to Success

Learn more about this critical component of UX design.

May 25, 2022

Article

Marketing

View all
[Featured image] Two men shake hands at a business meeting about b2b marketing.

B2B Marketing: Definition + Strategies

Discover B2B marketing, common B2B marketing channels, and how to build your strategy.  

May 24, 2022

Article

[Featured image] A young woman in a burnt-yellow sweater smiles into the camera while holding her laptop.

Master's in Marketing: A Guide

By earning your master’s in marketing, you can deepen your subject knowledge, elevate your educational credentials, and prepare to take on management roles.

May 17, 2022

Article

[Featured image] A young woman sitting in front of laptop smiles into the camera.

You Guide to the Bachelor's Degree in Marketing

You have several options when you're interested in earning your undergraduate degree in marketing. Learn more about each degree type and what you can do after graduation.

May 17, 2022

Article

[Featured image] White text on a blue background that reads "Marketing Career Path: How I Became a Brand Marketing Manager at Coursera" with an image of Iris Wu

Marketing Career Path: How I Became a Brand Marketing Manager at Coursera

Get an inside look at how one of Coursera's marketing managers launched her career.

May 17, 2022

Article

Health

View all
[Featured Image]: A nursing learner, wearing a blue uniform and with a stethoscope around her neck is standing in a classroom at nursing school

How Hard Is Nursing School? Tips for Success

Nursing is an amazing, rewarding field. This guide will discuss how hard is nursing school and the education and training needed to become a nurse.

May 27, 2022

Article

[Featured Image]: An Oncology Nurse, wearing a blue uniform and has a stethoscope around her neck. She is talking to her patient, who is wearing a black and white sweater and a head covering.

What Is an Oncology Nurse and How Do You Become One?

An oncology nurse is a registered nurse who works with cancer patients. Learn what oncology nurses do, how much they make, and what the career outlook is for this field.

May 26, 2022

Article

[Featured Image]: A woman with long dark hair, wearing a blue sweater. She is sitting in front of her computer, analyzing data for the health care organization she works for.

Health Care Analytics: Definition, Impact, and More

Health care analytics uses data analysis to improve health care administration and patient care.

May 26, 2022

Article

[Featured Image]: An optician, wearing a white uniform is giving a patient an eye exam.

What Is an Optician? (And How to Become One)

Opticians work in the eye care segment of health care. Find out more about job duties, salaries, and career outlook in this guide.

May 26, 2022

Article

Professional Development

View all
[Featured Image] One person handing another a paper resume

Types of Resumes: Choosing the Right Format For Your Needs

Your resume is your opportunity to tell your career story.

May 27, 2022

Article

[Featured image] A young person in a yellow top sits in front of their computer, looking at a document.

Preparing for Your Video Interview: 16 Tips for Success

The purpose of a video interview is similar to an in-person or phone interview, but how it’s conducted differs. Learn more about ways you can prepare before, during, and after your next video interview.

May 27, 2022

Article

[Featured image] A young Black man in a business suit holds a conversation with a white woman in a business suit.

12 Types of Interviews You May Find in a Job Search

The job application process might involve several different interviews, each with its own focus. Learn more about the purpose of each, with tips on how to stand out.

May 27, 2022

Article

[Featured image] Two coworkers, one holding a cup of coffee and the other a tablet, discuss a work project while standing in an office.

Why Is Workplace Communication Important? And How to Improve It

The ability to exchange information and ideas at work is an essential skill in many roles. Learn more about what makes workplace communication so important and how to improve your communication skills.

May 24, 2022

Article

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder