Is a Master's Degree Worth It?
Learn more about evaluating whether a master's degree is the right decision for your future.
November 24, 2021
Earning a degree can be a rewarding way to deepen your knowledge, develop key job skills, and increase your career opportunities. With these resources, you can make the best choice for you and your unique educational journey.
See how you can elevate your career with a degree in business.
December 11, 2020
When you’re working on a college degree or withdrew before graduating, you may wonder how to list an unfinished degree in the resume education section. Learn more about how to handle this situation to optimize your resume.
April 4, 2024
Getting a master's degree with a low GPA is possible for almost everyone. You may have to do a little extra work, but with persistence, you can reach your goals. This guide explains what you can do.
April 2, 2024
When you need to show someone proof of your college career, getting your transcripts is a must. Explore how to get college transcripts, why you may need to do so, the purpose of this document, and the steps you can take to obtain it.
April 1, 2024
Explore degrees from top universities
Learn more about getting an associate degree and how to decide if it is the right choice for you.
March 29, 2024
Interested in applying to college with a GED? You are not alone. Explore what a GED is, how it compares to other testing options, and the steps to apply to college with this qualification.
March 28, 2024
When you finish college, you have many options when it comes to your next steps, but that can also feel overwhelming. If you're wondering what comes after a bachelor's degree, this guide will provide you with 12 traditional and unique ideas.
March 20, 2024
Learn how you can prepare for college now to help ease the transition and get ready to thrive as you prepare for college in 2024.
March 20, 2024
Philosophy degrees can help you develop the skills required for a variety of career options. Learn about the skills you may acquire along with various job opportunities that are typically available after graduating with your philosophy degree.
March 18, 2024
Discover the benefits of a master's degree and explore six in-demand jobs that you can get with a master's.
March 18, 2024
How does your background match up with what colleges look for in incoming learners? That's the question on many aspiring college students’ minds. This guide will walk you through some of the important factors and qualities many colleges seek.
March 18, 2024
Junior colleges offer an excellent alternative to a traditional university. Explore what junior colleges are and their benefits to see if it’s a good option for you.
March 18, 2024
Earning your degree is a big commitment, but it can also yield big rewards. As you consider the next step in your higher education, bookmark these resources and guides for each step along the way. Explore advice and information on:
That depends on the degree you’re interested in earning. Many of the bachelor’s degrees on Coursera from US-based institutions, such as Georgetown University’s Bachelor of Arts in Liberal Studies, allow students to transfer some previously earned college credits. Some, like the University of North Texas’ Bachelor of Applied Arts and Sciences and Bachelor of Science in General Business, are degree completion programs and require transfer credits in order to enroll.
Each university determines the number of pre-approved transfer credits that may count towards the degree requirements according to institutional policies. Check with each degree program for more information.
You can also build credit toward an online degree program by first enrolling in university pre-approved courses, specializations, and certificates on Coursera. If you decide to apply and are admitted, the courses you’ve completed may count toward your degree requirements.
Yes, typically a bachelor’s degree is required to pursue a master’s degree, though it doesn’t have to be the same subject or field.
However, some master’s programs on Coursera do not require a bachelor’s degree for admission. These include the University of Colorado Boulder’s Master of Science in Electrical Engineering, Master of Engineering in Engineering Management, and Master of Science in Data Science, which offer performance-based admission.
Many degree programs with Coursera’s university partners are designed to be pursued part-time or full-time, depending on your availability.
Undergraduate degrees take between two and six years, depending on the amount of college credit you’re able to transfer (if applicable) and the length of each degree program. For instance, BITS Pilani recommends dedicating 25 hours per week to your courses, while the University of London recommends 28 hours per week.
Graduate degrees can take between one and three years.
From certified public accounts to physician assistants, many careers require you to have a master's degree before you can work in the field. Some of those include physical therapists, audiologists, architects, nurse practitioners, postsecondary educators, genetic counselors, school administrators, social workers, librarians, marriage counselors, clinical psychologists, and archeologists.