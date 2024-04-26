Degrees

Earning a degree can be a rewarding way to deepen your knowledge, develop key job skills, and increase your career opportunities. With these resources, you can make the best choice for you and your unique educational journey.

[Featured image] A young graduate student wearing a white button-up shirt and glasses stands with both arms crossed in front of an office.
Is a Master's Degree Worth It?

Learn more about evaluating whether a master's degree is the right decision for your future.

November 24, 2021

Article

[Featured image] A woman in glasses and a striped shirt sits in front of a compute searching for business degree jobs while writing on a notepad.
10 In-Demand Jobs You Can Get with a Business Degree (2024)

See how you can elevate your career with a degree in business.

December 11, 2020

Article

[Featured image] A student in a cybersecurity degree program is working at a coffee shop.
Cybersecurity Degrees and Alternatives: Your 2024 Guide

Learn more about what it takes to earn a bachelor's degree in cybersecurity and related fields, and whether you need one to begin a career in this in-demand field.

July 13, 2021

Article

[Featured image] A woman is looking at papers contemplating if she needs an associate degree to get a bachelor's.

Do I Need An Associate Degree to Get a Bachelor's?

Learn more about getting an associate degree and how to decide if it is the right choice for you.

March 29, 2024

Article

[Featured image] Two girls at a table outside in the city looking at their phones and talking about going to college after earning their GED.

Can You Go to College with a Ged?

Interested in applying to college with a GED? You are not alone. Explore what a GED is, how it compares to other testing options, and the steps to apply to college with this qualification.

March 28, 2024

Article

[Featured Image] A group of college students pose for a picture at graduation after earning their bachelor's degrees.

What Comes after a Bachelor’s Degree: 11 Options after Graduation

When you finish college, you have many options when it comes to your next steps, but that can also feel overwhelming. If you're wondering what comes after a bachelor's degree, this guide will provide you with 12 traditional and unique ideas.

March 20, 2024

Article

[Featured Image] Mother and daughter embrace behind their car which is packed with the daughter's belongings as she prepares to go to college.

How to Prepare For College in 2024: 10 Essential Tips

Learn how you can prepare for college now to help ease the transition and get ready to thrive as you prepare for college in 2024.

March 20, 2024

Article

[Featured Image] A smiling young lawyer who is a philosophy graduate is listening to a discussion with her colleagues during a meeting in an office.

What Jobs Can You Get with a Philosophy Degree

Philosophy degrees can help you develop the skills required for a variety of career options. Learn about the skills you may acquire along with various job opportunities that are typically available after graduating with your philosophy degree.

March 18, 2024

Article

[Featured Image] A confident casual businessman walking near the harbor and looking straight ahead while he's thinking about getting a master's degree.

Should I Get a Master's Degree? 6 In-Demand Jobs That Require More Than a Bachelor's

Discover the benefits of a master's degree and explore six in-demand jobs that you can get with a master's.

March 18, 2024

Article

[Featured Image] A young female college student writing notes and working on a laptop while doing her homework in a busy campus cafeteria.

What Do Colleges Look for in First-Year Students?

How does your background match up with what colleges look for in incoming learners? That's the question on many aspiring college students’ minds. This guide will walk you through some of the important factors and qualities many colleges seek.

March 18, 2024

Article

[Featured Image] A group of happy students are hanging out after class on the stairs of a junior college.

What Are Junior Colleges and Why Should I Attend One?

Junior colleges offer an excellent alternative to a traditional university. Explore what junior colleges are and their benefits to see if it’s a good option for you.

March 18, 2024

Article

[Featured Image] A business owner works in her shop after earning her degree.

What Degree Do You Need to Own a Business?

Does owning a business require traveling down a set path? If you want to become an entrepreneur, you may wonder if you need a college degree and, if so, which one. Explore the various paths open to you for becoming a business owner.

March 18, 2024

Article

Earning your degree is a big commitment, but it can also yield big rewards. As you consider the next step in your higher education, bookmark these resources and guides for each step along the way. Explore advice and information on:

Frequently asked questions (FAQ)

