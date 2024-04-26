A higher education level is correlated with higher incomes, and furthering your education can also help you discover new passions, grow more independence, and meet new types of people. As you consider your educational path, consider Coursera's collection of articles and resources on:
The cost of a graduate degree depends on the program and where you study. On average, a master’s degree costs $66,340 but can vary from $30,000 to $120,000 [4]. The average price of a PhD is $98,800 [5].
Each bachelor’s program on Coursera sets different application requirements, which may further depend on your geographic location. It’s a good idea to visit the degree page of the program you’re interested in attending to get more information. You can click “Apply Now” if you’re ready to begin the process.
Certain university partners do not require an application and instead offer performance-based admission, like Illinois Tech’s Bachelor of Information Technology. If you take and pass the stipulated pre-approved courses, you will gain entry to the degree program.
Because many graduate students who are working on their master's degrees are nontraditional students—meaning they're over 25, have full-time jobs, have dependents, or are financially independent—taking online courses helps to remove barriers that may prevent them from earning their education. Scheduling is often more flexible because classes don't usually meet at a specific time or in a particular location on campus, and you can take them from home when you're able. Because you're not commuting, you have more time to focus on your classwork and other aspects of your life, all while earning your degree.
Jobs that require at least a bachelor’s degree usually fall into one of seven industry categories: business and finance, education, computer science, arts and media, architecture and engineering, health care, and sciences. Specific jobs you might find in these fields that require a degree include accountants, marketing specialists, financial analysts, teachers, software developers, computer programmers, and actuaries. Mental health counselors, dieticians, and public relations specialists typically need a degree to work in their fields.