Degrees by Level

Whether you're considering a bachelor's degree, master's degree, or something even more advanced, make the most informed decision for you with the help of these degree resources.

Coursera Logo
[Featured Image] A college student wears headphones and sits at a library table with a book in her hands and a laptop in front of her.
Status: Featured

What Is a Bachelor’s Degree? Requirements, Costs, and More

A bachelor’s degree can set you on a path to break into a field you’ve always been interested in, or enhance a career you’re already in. Learning about it is the first step in getting one.

November 23, 2020

Article

[Featured Image] A person in a black cap and gown holds a diploma after receiving a Bachelor of Arts Degree.
Status: Featured

What Is a Bachelor of Arts and What Can You Do With It?

Discover what a Bachelor of Arts degree is and what is involved in completing this type of degree. Learn more about majors, coursework, and where a BA can take you in your career.

June 1, 2022

Article

[Featured image] Master's degree students study in a computer lab, sitting along a long table in front of laptops. One student kneels alongside another and they share a screen.
Status: Featured

Master’s Degree Salary Guide (2024)

Learn about the average salaries associate with master's degrees, plus get a list of the highest paying master's degrees.

February 9, 2023

Article

[Featured Image] A student studies for his master's degree despite his low GPA.

Can I Get a Master's Degree With a Low GPA?

Getting a master's degree with a low GPA is possible for almost everyone. You may have to do a little extra work, but with persistence, you can reach your goals. This guide explains what you can do.

April 2, 2024

Article

[Featured image] A woman is looking at papers contemplating if she needs an associate degree to get a bachelor's.

Do I Need An Associate Degree to Get a Bachelor's?

Learn more about getting an associate degree and how to decide if it is the right choice for you.

March 29, 2024

Article

[Featured image] Two girls at a table outside in the city looking at their phones and talking about going to college after earning their GED.

Can You Go to College with a Ged?

Interested in applying to college with a GED? You are not alone. Explore what a GED is, how it compares to other testing options, and the steps to apply to college with this qualification.

March 28, 2024

Article

[Featured Image] A student studies for his master's degree despite his low GPA.

Can I Get a Master's Degree With a Low GPA?

Getting a master's degree with a low GPA is possible for almost everyone. You may have to do a little extra work, but with persistence, you can reach your goals. This guide explains what you can do.

April 2, 2024

Article

[Featured image] A woman is looking at papers contemplating if she needs an associate degree to get a bachelor's.

Do I Need An Associate Degree to Get a Bachelor's?

Learn more about getting an associate degree and how to decide if it is the right choice for you.

March 29, 2024

Article

These courses may be eligible for degree credit

[Featured Image] A group of college students pose for a picture at graduation after earning their bachelor's degrees.

What Comes after a Bachelor’s Degree: 11 Options after Graduation

When you finish college, you have many options when it comes to your next steps, but that can also feel overwhelming. If you're wondering what comes after a bachelor's degree, this guide will provide you with 12 traditional and unique ideas.

March 20, 2024

Article

[Featured Image] A confident casual businessman walking near the harbor and looking straight ahead while he's thinking about getting a master's degree.

Should I Get a Master's Degree? 6 In-Demand Jobs That Require More Than a Bachelor's

Discover the benefits of a master's degree and explore six in-demand jobs that you can get with a master's.

March 18, 2024

Article

[Featured Image] A young female college student writing notes and working on a laptop while doing her homework in a busy campus cafeteria.

What Do Colleges Look for in First-Year Students?

How does your background match up with what colleges look for in incoming learners? That's the question on many aspiring college students’ minds. This guide will walk you through some of the important factors and qualities many colleges seek.

March 18, 2024

Article

[Featured Image] A group of happy students are hanging out after class on the stairs of a junior college.

What Are Junior Colleges and Why Should I Attend One?

Junior colleges offer an excellent alternative to a traditional university. Explore what junior colleges are and their benefits to see if it’s a good option for you.

March 18, 2024

Article

[Featured Image] Two students sitting in a lounge with their laptops and tablets discussing their options after being waitlisted.

What Does Waitlisted Mean for College and What You Can Do about It?

Landing on the waitlist means you met admissions requirements for a college, but they don't currently have a space for you in their incoming class. Use this guide to learn more about being waitlisted and what you can do about it.

March 18, 2024

Article

[Featured image] A female trainee pilot listens to her instructor during flight training inside an airplane.

Do You Need a College Degree to Be Successful?

Discover how you can have a successful career without a college degree.

March 13, 2024

Article

[Featured Image] A curly-haired female student with a backpack holds books and notebooks in her hand and walks on a college campus.

Can You Go to College Without a High School Diploma?

Learn about the options you have to continue your education without a high school diploma.

March 12, 2024

Article

[Featured Image] A group of college students talk while leaving a building on campus.

What College Should I Go To? How to Choose

You’re likely facing one of the biggest decisions you’ve had to make so far. Explore some tips to help make deciding on the college you’ll attend easier.

March 4, 2024

Article

[Featured image] A person sits in an office space using their laptop.

Your Guide to the Bachelor of Applied Arts and Sciences (BAAS) Degree

If you’ve already earned some college credit or military credit, then completing your bachelor’s degree with the BAAS may be right for you.

February 26, 2024

Article

[Featured image] Two girls at a table outside in the city looking at their phones and talking about going to college after earning their GED.

Can You Go to College with a Ged?

Interested in applying to college with a GED? You are not alone. Explore what a GED is, how it compares to other testing options, and the steps to apply to college with this qualification.

March 28, 2024

Article

[Featured Image] A group of college students pose for a picture at graduation after earning their bachelor's degrees.

What Comes after a Bachelor’s Degree: 11 Options after Graduation

When you finish college, you have many options when it comes to your next steps, but that can also feel overwhelming. If you're wondering what comes after a bachelor's degree, this guide will provide you with 12 traditional and unique ideas.

March 20, 2024

Article

[Featured Image] A confident casual businessman walking near the harbor and looking straight ahead while he's thinking about getting a master's degree.

Should I Get a Master's Degree? 6 In-Demand Jobs That Require More Than a Bachelor's

Discover the benefits of a master's degree and explore six in-demand jobs that you can get with a master's.

March 18, 2024

Article

[Featured Image] A young female college student writing notes and working on a laptop while doing her homework in a busy campus cafeteria.

What Do Colleges Look for in First-Year Students?

How does your background match up with what colleges look for in incoming learners? That's the question on many aspiring college students’ minds. This guide will walk you through some of the important factors and qualities many colleges seek.

March 18, 2024

Article

[Featured Image] A group of happy students are hanging out after class on the stairs of a junior college.

What Are Junior Colleges and Why Should I Attend One?

Junior colleges offer an excellent alternative to a traditional university. Explore what junior colleges are and their benefits to see if it’s a good option for you.

March 18, 2024

Article

[Featured Image] Two students sitting in a lounge with their laptops and tablets discussing their options after being waitlisted.

What Does Waitlisted Mean for College and What You Can Do about It?

Landing on the waitlist means you met admissions requirements for a college, but they don't currently have a space for you in their incoming class. Use this guide to learn more about being waitlisted and what you can do about it.

March 18, 2024

Article

[Featured image] A female trainee pilot listens to her instructor during flight training inside an airplane.

Do You Need a College Degree to Be Successful?

Discover how you can have a successful career without a college degree.

March 13, 2024

Article

[Featured Image] A curly-haired female student with a backpack holds books and notebooks in her hand and walks on a college campus.

Can You Go to College Without a High School Diploma?

Learn about the options you have to continue your education without a high school diploma.

March 12, 2024

Article

[Featured Image] A group of college students talk while leaving a building on campus.

What College Should I Go To? How to Choose

You’re likely facing one of the biggest decisions you’ve had to make so far. Explore some tips to help make deciding on the college you’ll attend easier.

March 4, 2024

Article

[Featured image] A person sits in an office space using their laptop.

Your Guide to the Bachelor of Applied Arts and Sciences (BAAS) Degree

If you’ve already earned some college credit or military credit, then completing your bachelor’s degree with the BAAS may be right for you.

February 26, 2024

Article

A higher education level is correlated with higher incomes, and furthering your education can also help you discover new passions, grow more independence, and meet new types of people. As you consider your educational path, consider Coursera's collection of articles and resources on:

  • Associate degrees

  • Bachelor's degrees

  • Master's degrees

  • Advanced degrees

Is a degree worth it?

Attaining a degree is an investment, but there are several signs that point to long-term financial benefits if you complete one. Learn more about whether a bachelor's degree is worth it or whether a master's degree is worth it.

Placeholder

Frequently asked questions (FAQ)