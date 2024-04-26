Because many graduate students who are working on their master's degrees are nontraditional students—meaning they're over 25, have full-time jobs, have dependents, or are financially independent—taking online courses helps to remove barriers that may prevent them from earning their education. Scheduling is often more flexible because classes don't usually meet at a specific time or in a particular location on campus, and you can take them from home when you're able. Because you're not commuting, you have more time to focus on your classwork and other aspects of your life, all while earning your degree. ‎