Should I Get a Master's Degree? 6 In-Demand Jobs That Require More Than a Bachelor's

Discover the benefits of a master's degree and explore six in-demand jobs that you can get with a master's.
Earning a master's degree offers a variety of benefits, including increased salary, expert knowledge, credibility in your field, and better opportunities for professional advancement. Read this guide to explore master's-level jobs and get an answer to the question: "Should I get a master's degree?"
When deciding whether to get a master's degree, knowing the types of jobs available for people who hold one is helpful. Six exciting careers that require a master's degree include:
Median annual salary: $136,620 [1]
Job outlook (projected growth from 2022–2032): 23 percent [1]
A computer and information research scientist uses computer science expertise to improve technology. Common duties in this position might include:
Assessing current technology in the workplace to determine computing/system needs
Finding new ways to use existing technology
Creating and maintaining new computer programs
Using data science and machine learning methods to test software systems
Publishing research papers and presenting findings in the workplace and at conferences
Characteristics that benefit this role: You might be a good fit for this role if you think logically, pay attention to detail, and have good problem-solving, math, and communication skills. As a computer and information research scientist, you can work in various industries, including engineering, gaming, government, health care, life sciences, and tech.
How to get the job: A computer and information research scientist position typically requires a bachelor's degree in computer science and a master's degree or PhD in computer science or management information systems.
Median annual salary: $78,520 [2]
Job outlook (projected growth from 2022–2032): 27 percent [2]
An epidemiologist collects and studies data to understand why disease and injuries occur within communities and investigates ways to prevent recurrence. Common duties in this position might include:
Collaborating with other public health officials
Using surveys, interviews, and medical samples to analyze the causes of disease
Conducting research to determine why disease and injury occurred
Writing and submitting grant proposals to gain funding for research
Communicating the results of research to employers, the press, and the public
Characteristics that benefit this role: You might be a good fit for epidemiology if you can think critically and have good math, problem-solving, and communication skills.
How to get the job: To become an epidemiologist, you'll need a bachelor's degree in a field like biology, public health, or social science and a master's degree or PhD in epidemiology. As an alternative, some epidemiologists get a master's in public health with an emphasis on epidemiology.
Median annual salary: $56,570 [3]
Job outlook (projected growth from 2022–2032): 15 percent [3]
A marriage and family therapist uses a systems-oriented therapeutic approach to help individuals, couples, and families work through various problems and strengthen relationships. Common duties in this position might include:
Evaluating clients to identify their needs
Creating and following a treatment plan for clients
Creating and maintaining confidential client case files
Asking questions to help clients share feelings and emotions and gain new insights
Recommending professionals, community services, and other resources if needed
Characteristics that benefit this role: You might be a good fit for marriage and family therapy if you're caring, enjoy talking to others, and have superior listening skills.
How to get the job: A marriage and family therapist position requires a bachelor's degree in a field like communications or psychology and at least a master's degree in marriage and family therapy or a related field, and some positions may require a doctorate. To become a marriage and family therapist, you must complete a practicum, and an internship or externship, and then get a license to practice in all 50 states.
Median annual salary: $125,900 [4]
Job outlook (projected growth from 2022–2032): 38 percent [4]
Overseen by a practicing physician, as a nurse practitioner (NP), you consult with patients, give a diagnosis for mild conditions, and provide proper treatment. Common duties in this position might include:
Taking a medical history of the patient
Asking the patient questions to make a diagnosis
Conducting a physical exam
Creating a treatment plan for the patient
Prescribing or dispensing medication and medical advice
Characteristics that benefit this role: You might be a good fit in an NP role if you're caring, you have empathy for others, you pay attention to detail, and you're a good communicator. Depending on your interests, you can become a nurse practitioner in various fields, including acute care, gerontology, pediatrics, psychiatry, or women's health.
How to get the job: To become an NP, you need a bachelor's degree in nursing, and you need to complete a master's or doctoral program with an NP focus. You must also pass a national certification exam and get an RN license.
Median annual salary: $55,350 [5]
Job outlook (projected growth from 2022–2032): 7 percent [5]
A social worker uses counseling, guidance, and advocacy to help people or groups cope with various problems. Common duties in this position might include:
Identifying vulnerable people or groups and assessing their needs
Creating plans to help people or groups
Locating community resources and services that may help clients, like food vouchers
Providing emergency response for child abuse, domestic abuse, or mental health issues
Creating and maintaining confidential case files
Characteristics that benefit this role: You might be a good fit for social work if you enjoy working with a particular group, like at-risk youth, families, or aging individuals. Good qualities to have for this line of work include compassion for other people and good problem-solving and interpersonal skills.
How to get the job: A position in social work typically requires a bachelor's in social work or a related field like public policy and social services, psychology, or sociology. Becoming a clinical social worker (someone who focuses on people with behavioral or mental health problems) requires a master's in social work, completion of a supervised practicum, and a license to practice in most states.
Median annual salary: $99,960 [6]
Job outlook (projected growth from 2022–2032): 30 percent [6]
A statistician collects and analyzes data to identify trends to help solve problems and improve decision-making. Common duties in this position might include:
Determining the types of data needed for collection and analysis
Developing methods for data collection like experiments, interviews, polls, and surveys
Collecting and analyzing data to identify trends within data sets
Creating statistical models for data analysis
Interpreting data and communicating results to employers and other audiences
Characteristics that benefit this role: You might be a good fit for a statistician job if you're proficient in math and computer science, you think analytically, you have good research skills, and you're a good communicator.
How to get the job: To become a statistician, it benefits you to focus on math as much as possible in high school. In college, you'll need a bachelor's degree and a master's degree (for most jobs) in data analytics or a related field. Statisticians can work in various industries, including education, government, health care, research and development (R&D), and marketing and sales.
If you're interested in getting a master's degree from the comfort of your own home, explore opportunities available on Coursera. You'll find programs from top colleges and universities in several fields. Examples include a Master of Business Administration (iMBA) from the Gies College of Business at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, a Master of Data Science from the University of Pittsburgh, and a Master of Public Health from the University of Michigan.
