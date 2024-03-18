Should I Get a Master's Degree? 6 In-Demand Jobs That Require More Than a Bachelor's

Discover the benefits of a master's degree and explore six in-demand jobs that you can get with a master's.

Earning a master's degree offers a variety of benefits, including increased salary, expert knowledge, credibility in your field, and better opportunities for professional advancement. Read this guide to explore master's-level jobs and get an answer to the question: "Should I get a master's degree?"

6 jobs in high demand that require a master's degree

When deciding whether to get a master's degree, knowing the types of jobs available for people who hold one is helpful. Six exciting careers that require a master's degree include:

1. Computer and information research scientist

Median annual salary: $136,620 [1]

Job outlook (projected growth from 2022–2032): 23 percent [1]

A computer and information research scientist uses computer science expertise to improve technology. Common duties in this position might include:

  • Assessing current technology in the workplace to determine computing/system needs

  • Finding new ways to use existing technology

  • Creating and maintaining new computer programs

  • Using data science and machine learning methods to test software systems

  • Publishing research papers and presenting findings in the workplace and at conferences

Characteristics that benefit this role: You might be a good fit for this role if you think logically, pay attention to detail, and have good problem-solving, math, and communication skills. As a computer and information research scientist, you can work in various industries, including engineering, gaming, government, health care, life sciences, and tech

How to get the job: A computer and information research scientist position typically requires a bachelor's degree in computer science and a master's degree or PhD in computer science or management information systems. 

2. Epidemiologist

Median annual salary: $78,520 [2]

Job outlook (projected growth from 2022–2032): 27 percent [2]

An epidemiologist collects and studies data to understand why disease and injuries occur within communities and investigates ways to prevent recurrence. Common duties in this position might include:

  • Collaborating with other public health officials

  • Using surveys, interviews, and medical samples to analyze the causes of disease

  • Conducting research to determine why disease and injury occurred

  • Writing and submitting grant proposals to gain funding for research

  • Communicating the results of research to employers, the press, and the public

Characteristics that benefit this role: You might be a good fit for epidemiology if you can think critically and have good math, problem-solving, and communication skills.

How to get the job: To become an epidemiologist, you'll need a bachelor's degree in a field like biology, public health, or social science and a master's degree or PhD in epidemiology. As an alternative, some epidemiologists get a master's in public health with an emphasis on epidemiology. 

3. Marriage and family therapist

Median annual salary: $56,570 [3

Job outlook (projected growth from 2022–2032): 15 percent [3]

A marriage and family therapist uses a systems-oriented therapeutic approach to help individuals, couples, and families work through various problems and strengthen relationships. Common duties in this position might include:

  • Evaluating clients to identify their needs

  • Creating and following a treatment plan for clients

  • Creating and maintaining confidential client case files

  • Asking questions to help clients share feelings and emotions and gain new insights

  • Recommending professionals, community services, and other resources if needed

Characteristics that benefit this role: You might be a good fit for marriage and family therapy if you're caring, enjoy talking to others, and have superior listening skills.

How to get the job: A marriage and family therapist position requires a bachelor's degree in a field like communications or psychology and at least a master's degree in marriage and family therapy or a related field, and some positions may require a doctorate. To become a marriage and family therapist, you must complete a practicum, and an internship or externship, and then get a license to practice in all 50 states.

4. Nurse practitioner

Median annual salary: $125,900 [4]

Job outlook (projected growth from 2022–2032): 38 percent [4]

Overseen by a practicing physician, as a nurse practitioner (NP), you consult with patients, give a diagnosis for mild conditions, and provide proper treatment. Common duties in this position might include:

  • Taking a medical history of the patient

  • Asking the patient questions to make a diagnosis

  • Conducting a physical exam

  • Creating a treatment plan for the patient

  • Prescribing or dispensing medication and medical advice

Characteristics that benefit this role: You might be a good fit in an NP role if you're caring, you have empathy for others, you pay attention to detail, and you're a good communicator. Depending on your interests, you can become a nurse practitioner in various fields, including acute care, gerontology, pediatrics, psychiatry, or women's health. 

How to get the job: To become an NP, you need a bachelor's degree in nursing, and you need to complete a master's or doctoral program with an NP focus. You must also pass a national certification exam and get an RN license.

5. Social worker

Median annual salary: $55,350 [5]

Job outlook (projected growth from 2022–2032): 7 percent [5]

A social worker uses counseling, guidance, and advocacy to help people or groups cope with various problems. Common duties in this position might include:

  • Identifying vulnerable people or groups and assessing their needs

  • Creating plans to help people or groups

  • Locating community resources and services that may help clients, like food vouchers

  • Providing emergency response for child abuse, domestic abuse, or mental health issues

  • Creating and maintaining confidential case files

Characteristics that benefit this role: You might be a good fit for social work if you enjoy working with a particular group, like at-risk youth, families, or aging individuals. Good qualities to have for this line of work include compassion for other people and good problem-solving and interpersonal skills.

How to get the job: A position in social work typically requires a bachelor's in social work or a related field like public policy and social services, psychology, or sociology. Becoming a clinical social worker (someone who focuses on people with behavioral or mental health problems) requires a master's in social work, completion of a supervised practicum, and a license to practice in most states.

6. Statistician

Median annual salary: $99,960 [6]

Job outlook (projected growth from 2022–2032): 30 percent [6]

A statistician collects and analyzes data to identify trends to help solve problems and improve decision-making. Common duties in this position might include:

  • Determining the types of data needed for collection and analysis

  • Developing methods for data collection like experiments, interviews, polls, and surveys

  • Collecting and analyzing data to identify trends within data sets

  • Creating statistical models for data analysis

  • Interpreting data and communicating results to employers and other audiences

Characteristics that benefit this role: You might be a good fit for a statistician job if you're proficient in math and computer science, you think analytically, you have good research skills, and you're a good communicator.

How to get the job: To become a statistician, it benefits you to focus on math as much as possible in high school. In college, you'll need a bachelor's degree and a master's degree (for most jobs) in data analytics or a related field. Statisticians can work in various industries, including education, government, health care, research and development (R&D), and marketing and sales.

Should I get a master's degree? Next steps on Coursera

If you're interested in getting a master's degree from the comfort of your own home, explore opportunities available on Coursera. You'll find programs from top colleges and universities in several fields. Examples include a Master of Business Administration (iMBA) from the Gies College of Business at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, a Master of Data Science from the University of Pittsburgh, and a Master of Public Health from the University of Michigan. 

