Master of Public Health
University of Michigan
Accredited diploma
Offered by University of Michigan
Taught in English
Engage in group discussions with professors and peers
24 months
42 credit hours
100% online
The MPH degree offers true flexibility
$43,500 - 47,500 USD*
Solve real-world public health challenges and earn your MPH online from the #2 public school of public health.*
*Source: U.S. News and World Report
The online Master of Public Health in Population and Health Sciences degree from the University of Michigan provides cutting-edge multidisciplinary education for those seeking to create a healthier world through research, education, and practice. To prepare to become leaders in the field, MPH students build expertise in core public health concepts and customize their learning with skill development in areas like precision nutrition, health communication, data analysis, environmental epidemiology, and more.
What makes this degree unique?
Top-quality learning from world-class faculty. Learn from the same world-renowned faculty that teach residentially and benefit from mentorship and guidance of instructors who are experts and leaders in their field. The MPH enlists a generalist curriculum, meaning you will get a broad knowledge of public health across its various disciplines. In this way, online MPH students benefit from, not one, but all six departments of the nationally ranked University of Michigan School of Public Health.
Hands-on public health experience. Gain exposure to the practical demands of working in the public health field through several engaged learning experiences built into the degree program. Students get the opportunity to support a real public health organization in achieving a goal, work with authentic, publically available datasets for assignments, and conduct research relevant to real-world health issues. The required applied practice and integrated learning experience capstone projects are flexible in order to match your unique interest in public health.
Flexibility to learn where you want, when you want. The MPH is ideal for working professionals, those with families, or anyone seeking to enhance their public health knowledge and skills without giving up the rest of their lives. With its fully-online format, you have the freedom to access coursework, participate in classes, and connect with peers on a schedule that is convenient for them. Our team of faculty and advisors are available to offer guidance and support navigating your unique circumstances.
What is Population and Health Sciences?
Population health science tries to understand the interconnected factors that impact everyone’s health. Combining insights from many sectors and disciplines, the population health approach can create data-informed solutions to support the health of whole populations. Learn more.
The final application deadline is on May 15, 2022. Fall 2022 classes begin in August 29, 2022.
The application process will open for the Fall 2023 cohort in early September 2022.
Get a head start on your degree studies by earning a certificate from one of these participating programs.
Choose your path
In addition to this MPH degree, the University of Michigan School of Public Health also offers an online Master of Science (MS) degree in Population and Health Sciences. Like the MPH, this degree provides students with a foundational public health education that will allow them to address complex challenges and pursue innovative, lasting solutions to improve the health of communities. While much of the curriculum across the two degrees is similar, the MS program has a stronger focus on research, data analysis, precision health, and biostatistics.
As part of the MS program, students will complete an in-depth research analysis project during the course of the program and learn how to communicate findings in both written and oral formats. Graduates with an MS in Population and Health Sciences may go on to careers in academia, at research labs, or continue on to pursue their PhD. The Master of Science degree welcomes both U.S. and non-U.S learners.
About the Program
Admissions
Strong applicants come from a variety of backgrounds, but individuals with professional experience in a health-related field or industry with strong verbal, analytical, and quantitative skills are encouraged. GRE or MCAT scores are not required.Learn more about admissions
Academics
While other top MPH programs require students to specialize in a single area, the Michigan MPH emphasizes students’ mastery of core concepts and provides flexibility to gain expertise in one of several sub-fields.Learn more about academics
Careers
The School of Public Health’s global alumni network is more than 17,000 strong, and the University of Michigan’s overall alumni network ranks as one of the largest in the world, comprising more than 630,000 living graduates.Learn more about careers
Student Experience
The online MPH degree program is developed and taught by the same University of Michigan faculty who teach on campus. Students have regular access to faculty through virtual office hours and email. Online students are full members of the Michigan community, with access to a wide range of student services, including career counseling and free Michigan Online course certificate programs across learning disciplines.Watch the student experience video here
About the University of Michigan
The University of Michigan School of Public Health is one of the oldest and most respected U.S. schools of public health. The University of Michigan is the #1 ranked public research university in the United States by the National Science Foundation.Learn more about the University of Michigan
Try a Degree Course
Michigan Public Health offers online Specializations and free-to-audit courses on Coursera to help you decide whether Michigan online learning is right for you.Learn more about how to try a course
Events
Fall 2022 Final Application Deadline
Fall 2023 application will re-open early September.
Learn more about Michigan School of Public Health's MPH Degree
Frequently Asked Questions
