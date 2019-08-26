Master of Business Administration
University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign
Accredited diploma
Offered by University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign
Taught in English
Engage in group discussions with professors and peers
24-36 months
72 credit hours of graduate coursework
100% online
Hands-on learning from anywhere, no travel required
$23,040 USD total cost
A deeply engaging online MBA from a public university powerhouse.
Students in the iMBA program earn the same high-quality MBA degree that on-campus students have been earning for decades--but without needing to put career or family life on hold. Students achieve business mastery, gain lifelong leadership skills, and build a global network as they work alongside fellow students and faculty.
The iMBA program’s live global classrooms feature web conferencing, team projects, and personal interaction with professors during virtual office hours. The nearly 4,500 active students and 2,000+ alums in the iMBA family represent more than 90 countries and 48 states. The program was named the #1 Biggest B-School Innovation of the Decade by Poets&Quants, a leading authority on management education. The iMBA is from Gies College of Business at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, a historical land-grant public research institution founded in 1867.
Build a Global Network
iMBA students are accomplished professionals from across the globe. You’ll work closely with classmates and join a global University of Illinois alumni network that’s 470,000 strong.
A Recognized and Respected Program
Gies College of Business at the University of Illinois is an AACSB accredited and competitively ranked college by Poets and Quants, US News & World Report, and Bloomberg Businessweek.
A Top MBA for a Breakthrough Price
At less than $22,500, the cost of the iMBA is by far the lowest of any major university’s online MBA.
Frequently Asked Questions
