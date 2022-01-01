About this Specialization

This Specialization covers the fundamentals of strategic financial management, including financial accounting, investments, and corporate finance. You will learn to evaluate major strategic corporate and investment decisions and to understand capital markets and institutions from a financial perspective, and you will develop an integrated framework for value-based financial management and individual financial decision-making. The Financial Management Specialization is part of the University of Illinois iMBA Program. Each course in this Specialization also fulfills a portion of the requirements for a University of Illinois course that can earn you college credit. When you complete the Financial Management Specialization, you will: · Have a solid foundation in developing an integrated framework for strategic financial decision-making. · Have a thorough understanding of financial statements and the financial information they provide, and be able to critically evaluate and analyze cash flows statements. · Understand the management and evaluation of portfolios and firm valuation techniques. · Understand how to incorporate risk and uncertainty into investment decisions and understand how companies make financing and investment decisions.
Offered by

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

This specialization is part of the 100% online Master of Business Administration (iMBA) from University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. If you are admitted to the full program, your courses count towards your degree learning.
