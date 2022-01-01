University of Geneva
Investment management is an umbrella term used to describe the ways that finances are handled. It goes beyond simply buying and selling stocks or bonds for a comprehensive set of strategies—both short- and long-term—for managing financial assets. When you work in this field, you might be serving individuals or organizations. You can work on your own or as part of a firm or institution. It's a creative field that goes beyond just crunching numbers. Investment managers are problem solvers at heart.
Learning about investment management gives you the foundation to do everything from giving businesses and people advice on what they should do with their money to better handling your own finances. It's a diverse field that's fast-paced and ever-changing since investments can be impacted by human behavior, weather catastrophes, and global events. There's little room for boredom. No matter if you're working for yourself, individuals, or big companies, you'll be tasked with continually keeping up with what's going on in the world and innovating new strategies for responding to it. No two days are ever the same, and you'll need to continually come up with new ways to direct funds to maximize finances.
Gaining skills in investment management opens the door to a variety of career fields and jobs such as stockbroker, risk manager, portfolio manager, financial analyst, and hedge fund manager. You can work in a variety of settings ranging from banks to brokerage firms to insurance companies. Gaining the skills and knowledge opens up opportunities to work for others or to open your own related business providing financial advice and services.
When you take online investment management courses on Coursera, you gain useful skills in managing portfolios, a better understanding of global financial markets, and the ability to grasp the impacts that behaviors have on finances. You can choose between courses and Specializations geared for anyone from beginners to experts, which can help you start a new career or take your existing one to the next level. Coursera partners with more than 200 global universities and industry leaders to create its catalog of offerings, which includes investment management courses from institutions like Rice University, HEC Paris, University of Geneva, and more.