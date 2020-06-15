Investment Risk Management

In this Free Guided Project, you will:

Quantify risk-to-reward using Treynor Ratio

Calculate value at risk for investment portfolio

Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview

1 hour
Intermediate
No download needed
Split-screen video
English
Desktop only

By the end of the project, you will learn how to quantify risk-to-reward using Treynor Ratio, and calculate the value at risk for investment portfolio. ATTENTION: To take this course, it is required that you are familiar basic financial risk management concepts. You can gain them by taking the guided project Compare Stock Returns with Google Sheets. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We're currently working on providing the same experience in other regions. This course's content is not intended to be investment advice and does not constitute an offer to perform any operations in the regulated or unregulated financial market

Requirements

Compare Stock Returns with Google Sheets project completed

Skills you will develop

  • Financial Data Analysis

  • Risk Management

  • Statistics

Learn step-by-step

In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:

  1. Introduction to Risk

  2. Monthly returns and Standard Deviation

  3. Calculating Beta

  4. Calculating Treynor Ratio

  5. Calculating Value at Risk

  6. Graphing and conclusion

How Guided Projects work

Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required

In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step

