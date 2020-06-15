Investment Risk Management
515 ratings
20,987 already enrolled
Quantify risk-to-reward using Treynor Ratio
Calculate value at risk for investment portfolio
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
515 ratings
20,987 already enrolled
Quantify risk-to-reward using Treynor Ratio
Calculate value at risk for investment portfolio
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
By the end of the project, you will learn how to quantify risk-to-reward using Treynor Ratio, and calculate the value at risk for investment portfolio. ATTENTION: To take this course, it is required that you are familiar basic financial risk management concepts. You can gain them by taking the guided project Compare Stock Returns with Google Sheets. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We're currently working on providing the same experience in other regions. This course's content is not intended to be investment advice and does not constitute an offer to perform any operations in the regulated or unregulated financial market
Compare Stock Returns with Google Sheets project completed
Financial Data Analysis
Risk Management
Statistics
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Introduction to Risk
Monthly returns and Standard Deviation
Calculating Beta
Calculating Treynor Ratio
Calculating Value at Risk
Graphing and conclusion
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
by SSJul 5, 2020
The course is really well structured but rhyme keeps lagging, but the instructor is really good in explaining the concepts!
by MAApr 19, 2021
I get a lot of knowledge from here I make my Business Page www.Facebook.com/MySalesWays
by RRJun 15, 2020
The best platform for all project management activities
by AAJun 30, 2020
thank you this course increase my leaning income in risk management
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.