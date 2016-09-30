About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 5 in the
Investment Management Specialization
Approx. 8 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Portfolio Theories
  • Risk Management
  • Value At Risk (VAR)
  • Portfolio Optimization
Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Geneva

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

General Introduction and Key Concepts

1 hour to complete
6 videos (Total 39 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Modern Portfolio Theory and Beyond

2 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 89 min)
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Asset Allocation

2 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 96 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Risk Management

2 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 95 min)

Placeholder