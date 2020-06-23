About this Course

Course 2 of 5 in the
Investment and Portfolio Management Specialization
Approx. 23 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Risk Management
  • Portfolio Construction
  • Risk Analysis
  • Portfolio Optimization
Rice University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1

Module 1- Introduction & Risk and Return

Week 2

Module 2: Portfolio construction and diversification

Week 3

Module 3: Mean-variance preferences

Week 4

Module 4: Optimal capital allocation and portfolio choice

