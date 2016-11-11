About this Course

Skills you will gain

  • Stock
  • Finance
  • Investment Strategy
  • Investment
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1

Course Overview

Module 1: Investments Toolkit and Portfolio Formation

Week 2

Module 2: Motivating, Explaining, & Implementing the Capital Asset Pricing Model (CAPM)

Week 3

Module 3: Testing the CAPM, Multifactor Models, & Market Efficiency

Week 4

Module 4: Investment Finance and Corporate Finance: Firm Valuation

Course Conclusion

