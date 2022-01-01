- Microsoft Excel
- Python Programming
- Data Analysis
- Data Visualization (DataViz)
- SQL
- Data Science
- Spreadsheet
- Pivot Table
- IBM Cognos Analytics
- Dashboard
- Pandas
- Numpy
IBM Data Analyst Professional Certificate
Unlock your potential in data analytics. Build job-ready skills for an in-demand career as a data analyst. No degree or prior experience required.
Offered By
What you will learn
Demonstrate proficiency in using spreadsheets and utilizing Excel to perform a variety of data analysis tasks like data wrangling and data mining
Create various charts and plots in Excel & work with IBM Cognos Analytics to build dashboards. Visualize data using Python libraries like Matplotlib
Develop working knowledge of Python language for analyzing data using Python libraries like Pandas and Numpy, and invoke APIs and Web Services
Describe data ecosystem and Compose queries to access data in cloud databases using SQL and Python from Jupyter notebooks
Skills you will gain
About this Professional Certificate
Applied Learning Project
Throughout the program, you’ll complete hands-on projects and labs and gain a firm grasp on the technical skills required to effectively gather, wrangle, mine, and visualize data, as well as soft skills for working with stakeholders and storytelling with data to engage your audience.
At the end of the program, you will complete a real-world capstone project specifically designed to showcase your newly learned data analyst skills.
All these projects can be combined into a portfolio on GitHub or another service to clearly convey your experience and skills to potential employers.
No degree or prior experience required. All you need is basic computer literacy, high school math, and comfort with numbers.
There are 9 Courses in this Professional Certificate
Introduction to Data Analytics
This course presents a gentle introduction into the concepts of data analysis, the role of a Data Analyst, and the tools that are used to perform daily functions. You will gain an understanding of the data ecosystem and the fundamentals of data analysis, such as data gathering or data mining. You will then learn the soft skills that are required to effectively communicate your data to stakeholders, and how mastering these skills can give you the option to become a data driven decision maker.
Excel Basics for Data Analysis
This course is designed to provide you with basic working knowledge for using Excel spreadsheets for Data Analysis. It covers some of the first steps for working with spreadsheets and their usage in the process of analyzing data. It includes plenty of videos, demos, and examples for you to learn, followed by step-by-step instructions for you to apply and practice on a live spreadsheet.
Data Visualization and Dashboards with Excel and Cognos
This course covers some of the first steps in the development of data visualizations using spreadsheets and dashboards. Begin the process of telling a story with your data by creating the many types of charts that are available in spreadsheets like Excel. Explore the different tools of a spreadsheet, such as the important pivot function and the ability to create dashboards and learn how each one has its own unique property to transform your data. Continue to gain valuable experience by becoming familiar with the popular analytics tool - IBM Cognos Analytics - to create interactive dashboards.
Python for Data Science, AI & Development
Kickstart your learning of Python for data science, as well as programming in general, with this beginner-friendly introduction to Python. Python is one of the world’s most popular programming languages, and there has never been greater demand for professionals with the ability to apply Python fundamentals to drive business solutions across industries.
Instructors
Offered by
IBM
IBM is the global leader in business transformation through an open hybrid cloud platform and AI, serving clients in more than 170 countries around the world. Today 47 of the Fortune 50 Companies rely on the IBM Cloud to run their business, and IBM Watson enterprise AI is hard at work in more than 30,000 engagements. IBM is also one of the world’s most vital corporate research organizations, with 28 consecutive years of patent leadership. Above all, guided by principles for trust and transparency and support for a more inclusive society, IBM is committed to being a responsible technology innovator and a force for good in the world.
