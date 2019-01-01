Kevin McFaul, Global Product Management, IBM Analytics and AI Applications, has been a key driver in the evolution of IBM’s analytics portfolio, applying AI to transform core business domains. His commitment to improving the business user experience is evident as he championed the focus on empowering users to communicate their data and findings in a more effective and engaging manner through self-learning, intelligently automated AI workflows. He currently manages the product team responsible for the Planning Analytics and Cognos Analytics with the goal of combining analytics with budget and forecasting capabilities to drive better business outcomes by infusing AI into an organization.