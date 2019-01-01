Information Technology (IT) courses and specializations teach cloud computing, cyber security, data management, networking, and more. Learn to use computers to meet day-to-day business needs and launch or advance your career in the IT industry.
Information technology, commonly referred to as IT, is the use of electronic systems for sending, storing, processing, and retrieving data. IT is often considered to be synonymous with computer technology, software, and networks, but it also encompasses telephony technologies like smartphones.
There’s no question that IT has absolutely transformed our daily lives as well as the way we do business, and IT departments often play a central role in the overall enterprise operations of most companies. IT professionals are responsible for making sure all employees have the information access they need and the ability to use and share it securely.
Yes. Online resources are available to learn a wide range of relevant IT skills on a flexible schedule from anywhere in the world, typically, at a much lower cost than an on-campus degree program or bootcamp intensives. In fact, many professionals in this fast-growing field started their careers with a self-taught education!
Learners interested in a career in IT today have access to a wealth of free options, including research libraries, video tutorials, in-browser coding projects, and non-credit courses. If you decide to pursue an IT education more seriously, Coursera offers free courses as well as for-credit and certificate courses and Specializations at a much lower cost than on-campus alternatives.
IT expertise is always in demand, as these skilled professionals are part of the backbone of almost any successful business these days. The Bureau of Labor Statistics projects that employment for computer and information technology occupations will grow 12% from 2018 to 2028, much faster than the average for other jobs.
That category encompasses a wide range of different roles, as you would expect for such an important area of business operations. Back office professionals responsible for making everyday IT systems are built properly and operate smoothly include IT project managers, computer network architects, database administrators, network administrators. IT security specialists and information security analysts are responsible for creating and maintaining systems to protect the data of both companies and their customers. And IT help desk technicians and other computer support specialists are critical employees to manage relationships with customers.
Coursera offers Professional Certificates, MasterTrack certificates, Specializations, Guided Projects and courses in information technology from top universities like University of Maryland and University of Virginia, and companies like Google, Google Cloud, IBM, and Cisco. Popular topics include technical support fundamentals, network protocols and architecture, cybersecurity, database management, and cloud computing.
You can also learn about information technology in the context of computer science bachelors and masters degrees from top-ranked colleges like University of Illinois, Imperial College London, and Arizona State University.
Typically, an IT certification refers to a qualification you receive that shows your competency in a specific field of information technology (IT). To get a certification, you generally must pass an exam that tests your capabilities in the field. Read this article about 6 Essential IT Certifications.
To learn information technology is to have a deep interest in how technology facilitates communication across computers, across networks, and throughout the internet cloud. Having a work background and interest in information technology may also help you to learn it more clearly, so you can understand the part it plays in how computer systems are presented. If you are new to information technology, you might try to acquire the skills and experience of information architects, software systems engineers, and others in similar IT roles.
The kind of people best suited for roles in information technology love technology, understand data, enjoy learning, is a team player, and can talk in both techie and non-techie language to get their points across. These people are generally graduates in computer science studies. Some of the roles included in this category are systems analysts, IT technicians, network engineers, and cloud support services managers. Most people who are in IT roles know the history of computers, in fact, many of them grew up in the information technology era. IT companies often seek these types of people to work in jobs involving computers, data, systems, storage and warehousing, and cloud networking.
Learning information technology may be right for you if you are passionate about the higher purpose of information technology and are seeking to know more about big data, storage and warehousing, and cloud network capabilities. Having an interest in these popular fundamental technologies in modern business is likely a good barometer of whether or not you’ll end up pursuing a career in information technology. At the start, however, taking courses in computer science, and gaining experience in working with tech and software products, may likely help you decide if learning information technology is right for you.
The types of places that hire people with a background in information technology include technology companies like cloud network providers and software services consultancies, banks and other financial institutions, and retail companies. Skilled workers in information technology are often in demand in many sectors, as there is still a great need for talent that understands the benefits that information technology can bring to an organization.