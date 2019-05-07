About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 20 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Binary Code
  • Customer Support
  • Linux
  • Troubleshooting
Instructor

Offered by

Google

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Introduction to IT

3 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 51 min), 6 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Hardware

4 hours to complete
17 videos (Total 80 min), 7 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

Operating System

5 hours to complete
21 videos (Total 69 min), 6 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Networking

2 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 44 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes

