JM
Sep 24, 2020
This course really is foundational. The instructors are awesome, the labs are relevant and they all work! I have gained so much knowledge just from this course. I can't wait to further this knowledge.
RP
Jun 3, 2020
This course is excellent for those who would like to learn the basics of IT and would like to broaden their knowledge. I enjoyed seeing videos from multiple instructors who actually work in the field.
By Daniel W•
May 22, 2018
Course was good overall. I will not take the time to discuss in detail the information taught; it was delivered well and was valuable. However, after watching many many minutes of these videos, it became really redundant for the first 15 seconds of each video to be an animation reminding me of where I am in the course. This is redundant because it is obvious where you are in the course when you navigate to any video.. in any course. The website displays where you are. I do not feel I need to be reminded with 15-20 seconds of silent animations showing me where I am; I just want the video to start. Secondly, it was really frustrating to be failed on the final writing by my peers for the most heinous complaint. We were directed to describe how to make a peanut butter and jelly sandwich to someone who has never seen one before. Because this is all the information given, I have to assume the user has seen some sand-which; just not a peanut butter and jelly one. I do not feel I should have to teach someone how to open a bag of bread. It should be common knowledge that something has to be opened to get it out. I should not have to teach kitchen etiquette and cleanliness. One user who failed me commented that because I did not direct him to set the bread on to a clean plate... that he was confused; and could have mis understood to the point where he placed the sandwich on the floor. Another user said that I should have described how to hold the knife. He did not know if he should hold it by the sharp end, or the handle. One of those users marked me off for not being concise because it did not use bullet points or numbers and that he was expecting a recipe format. Look! I am not here to suppose a user came out of a cave. When you fail me for these types of issues using this logic; that same logic makes me think I should describe how to make a sandwich by growing your own wheat, making grain, baking bread, growing strawberries to make jelly, etc. But I did not go that far! No... I simply re wrote my project and upload to accommodate these 3 users by including that the bread should be opened, how to hold a a utensil, and I even included images of the sandwich so that the user could check their work as it is assembled to ensure the user could make a sandwich in 14 simple short sentence steps labeled accordingly. Well guess what?! My project was graded by another 3 users who complained that it is common sense how to hold a knife and remove bread from a bag and that I should have given them more credit for having some level of food assembly knowledge and I barely passed. I passed by 1 point. Yah, they almost failed me for being too lengthy. Honestly, I only added 3 or 4 short sentences compared to the original. Being graded by your peers gives too brought of feedback in cases like this. If the last 3 users would have graded by first paper, I would have passed. If the first set of users would have graded by second paper I would have passed. Lastly, I got an email upon completion of the first course that said my certificate was ready to print once I uploaded my photo ID (drivers license) along with a second photo of me for validation. Once I uploaded these 2 images; I got a notice that there was no certificate to be given for this particular course. I would not have shared my personal information with you at this point in time if I knew nothing would be available to print yet. That too was frustrating.
By Ramses S•
May 16, 2020
This felt like an honest waste of time. The course could have been completed in 2 days by my 8 year old daughter. I highly doubt any employer will take this certification seriously when they see it on a resume. In fact, I would not be surprised if an employer decided to NOT hire the applicant by seeing this on the persons resume. I literally did not learn a single thing from the entire course. The final exam was to write an essay on how to make a peanut butter and jelly sandwich. What in the honest F does that have to do with IT??? I really wish I did more research. I watched a YouTube video of a guy who applied to 300 jobs after receiving this certification and did not get a single callback aside to work at the mall as an Apple genius. Apple geniuses don't need ANY experience!!! To say I am disappointed is an understatement. I hope my review is not removed, the world deserves to know how much of a waste of time this course is.
By Alexandra H•
Oct 4, 2018
Starting from scratch, I feel like I've gained a great basic understanding of IT support. It was informative, and it has motivated me and left me hungry for more. I am pumped to start the next course!
By Alto P•
May 8, 2019
Great course for beginners and experts. Easy to understand and a good refresher for those who have been into IT for a long date. Recommend it to everyone looking for a high quality course on coursera.
By Joel M•
Feb 15, 2018
Great introduction to IT and the different standards that are used in the field. It really gives you an idea of what to expect and the different aspects that you may encounter while you're on the job.
By Zack J•
Jan 31, 2019
Please edit out the unnecessary/stupid 10 sec intro to EVERY video! In course 2, there are 89 videos. That's 890 seconds or 14.8 (basically 15 min) of pointless and meaningless time taken from the students! And that is just counting the videos from the second course!!! I'm not going to count how many videos are in all 5 courses of this program, but I'm assuming its in the hundreds. That's a lot of wasted time for a 10 second intro on every video!
And with some personal experience in video editing, I know that it really wouldn't take someone that long to go back and edit out the intros. I think someone could probably do it in a full work week (40 hrs) time.
Also, I like cheesy phrases, jokes and puns, but some of your guys scripts are bad cheesy. I know you guys were just trying to be funny and not make it a boring video, but man it was down right bad sometimes. If you ever update or redo it, I would cut out some of the cheese!
Other than that, good job!
By Fragiskos K•
Mar 10, 2018
An excellent introductory course. The all around material was well presented, the instructors are doing a great job passing on their knowledge. The weekly assignments were interesting and fun to take.
By Barlow M•
Jul 31, 2018
I am working in IT and wanted to do a refresher on the fundamentals and this course is really worth it. Good job Google and thank you for an affordable solution to getting my refresher and certificate
By Troy B•
Jan 27, 2019
Not bad for rookie, but a bit too simple for someone of my experience looking to get the certs needed to use my skills in a workplace. I'd advise a test-out option for each portion of the IT Cert course.
By Satyam D•
May 16, 2020
I actually have some experiences in IT so doing the course was very easy for me, but the content is awesome. It will be really beneficial for a beginner. I am looking forward to complete next courses!
By Dixit P•
Mar 6, 2018
Awesome course designed by google. Thank you very much. Knowledge gained in just introductery leactures started burning desire in me to complete whole syllabus. Every bit of program is worth the time.
By Dustin H•
Nov 14, 2019
I loved how useful all of the information in this course was. I love how much the instructors really seemed to be so in love with their careers. Its the most fun I've had learning in a very long time.
By Alexander D•
Apr 9, 2020
Well made and simple to understand, had previous experience and it was dead on. Great for beginners and a great refresher for people trying to get a cert for their resume or to expand their knowledge.
By Dawn V•
Feb 3, 2019
Currently at end of Lesson 3 in Tech Support Fundamentals
Thus far the information has been very simplistic. The only challenge I've had, ironically, is one of the main reasons I signed up for this course. I was tired of searching countless websites, help FAQs to find reliable instructional materials.
In lesson 3, one of your video modules featured text that varied from video. And the challenge, trying to get the multiple VM instances for assignments to correctly function per your lesson instructions.
Your multiple instruction modules for Quiklabs and Linux VM instances, and the Windows instance, could use revamping. Especially since the lesson on Quiklabs is combined with Linux assignment instructions. The Windows instructions, though the Win assignment is first, differ slightly between the various readings and videos.
Since I am between above-average and advanced user of PCs and Windows, I was frustrated with the time wasted in setting up VM Quiklabs environment for assignments that would take minutes to complete.
I've been methodically pursuing self-education, interspersed with college courses when able, for years. I hoped your Google IT Support courses would provide documentation of my studies, and eliminate sorting through the growing internet flotsam to find educational resources.
I intend to give this course another week or so. However if lesson levels remain low, and/or the problems of VM Quiklabs are not easily resolved, I doubt I'll continue.
Respectfully, Dawn Volk
By Tim R•
May 13, 2020
Very enjoyable forums, videos, and interaction as a whole. I have taken similar classes in the past but the way that this course works makes it so much easier for me to be interested and stay focused.
By Joseph N•
Sep 29, 2018
There are a few mistakes in the video where the person spoke the wrong thing, Those video should be redone so it doesn't look unprofessional for Google. But at least they are not boring. I was dissipointed with the lab especially on the linux one which should been easy, but the grading system doesn't want to update my score.
By Christopher L•
Mar 3, 2019
A lot of technical issues with labs that made the class very frustrating to try and complete, especially when you have to pass the labs to move on. Had no other issues with the class then that.
By Deon B•
Jun 16, 2019
It was mostly informative, especially the building a PC section. But that same section has two options for the exam, and one of the options will still appear after you have done the other. That makes your progress appear to be stunted on that section, which is confusing.
By Stacy G•
Jun 12, 2019
If your aim is to be a user-facing IT support staff, and not someone working in the backend of a datacentre, this is pretty essential stuff! The content is kind of dry but it's presented in a good way. I wouldn't recommend this course on its own (as in, not part of the Google IT Support Certification) if you are looking to just work with computer systems or backend duties, however - I think you'd be better off focusing on the more technical offerings from this course!
By Preda•
May 19, 2019
This was a terrific course for a high level overview of what is to come in the rest of the Google Professional IT Support course. All the speakers were energetic and their strong interest in their respective areas were very encouraging for me as a student. After the Technical Support Fundamentals course, I really felt like I wanted to continue with the rest of the courses. I am now learning the Bits and Bytes of Computer Networking because of this course.
By TJ ( H•
May 20, 2019
This is a great overview of all the basics for beginners or a fantastic refresher for anyone looking to move into a more advanced support role.
By LaTryce J•
Feb 17, 2019
Getting to windows through Qwiklabs with the password (typing several times) and it not logging me in is a pain! I am using a Mac Pro OS. Not easy and taking several hours to achieve. Very frustrating.
By Arif A•
Jan 14, 2019
Really easy and effective way to learn in this day and age where people do not have time to go to the classroom.
By Billy R R•
Mar 15, 2019
Very accessible and entry level. Can breeze through it in a day if you already know the material and don't feel OCD about skimming or taking notes you can simply skip to the chase and knock out the tests. As far as material goes, it's decent, but the transcripts are filled with typos which makes it difficult for someone new to the information to pick up accurately if they don't know the jargon. Many of the tests which require moving things around in a browser window are buggy or extremely poorly designed. The multiple choice and peer reviewed tests are decent.
By Ned R•
Apr 6, 2018
Great content, but I couldn't get the Linux graded assignment to work. After a few days of back-and-forth with customer support, I was about to quit the certificate, but they out of nowhere approved the work I'd done despite their previous refusal to accept my screen shots. I guess I'll keep going?