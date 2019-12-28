AI is not only for engineers. If you want your organization to become better at using AI, this is the course to tell everyone--especially your non-technical colleagues--to take.
- Workflow of Machine Learning projects
- AI terminology
- AI strategy
- Workflow of Data Science projects
What is AI?
Building AI Projects
Building AI In Your Company
AI and Society
Very nicely explained with examples by Andrew Ng... awesome articulation, great content and an equally challenging quiz to evaluate the candidates. Thanks Coursera and Andrew Ng for this great course
In fact I was totally ignorant about Ai. I could learn the all the basics of AI. I have gained enough knowledge about primary principles of Ai. Many thanks to our Instructor for enlightening me. nligh
Really good course. It provides a good overview of key issues in AI. Useful course for non-technical business leaders wanting to understand key concepts in AI which they can take back to their firms.
This was was my first step towards AI. The course was well structured and very informative. I would recommend this course to anyone interested in AI. Looking forward towards learning more from Andrew
