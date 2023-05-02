Google
Google Cybersecurity Professional Certificate
Google

Google Cybersecurity Professional Certificate

Get on the fast track to a career in cybersecurity. In this certificate program, you'll learn in-demand skills at your own pace, no degree or experience required.

Taught in English

Some content may not be translated

Google Career Certificates

Instructor: Google Career Certificates

Top Instructor

498,913 already enrolled

Included with Coursera Plus

Learn more

Professional Certificate - 8 course series

Earn a career credential that demonstrates your expertise
4.8

(22,389 reviews)

Beginner level
No prior experience required
6 months at 7 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace
Earn degree credit

What you'll learn

  • Understand the importance of cybersecurity practices and their impact for organizations.

  • Identify common risks, threats, and vulnerabilities, as well as techniques to mitigate them.

  • Protect networks, devices, people, and data from unauthorized access and cyberattacks using Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) tools.

  • Gain hands-on experience with Python, Linux, and SQL.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Industry certification

Professional Certificate - 8 course series

Earn a career credential that demonstrates your expertise
4.8

(22,389 reviews)

Beginner level
No prior experience required
6 months at 7 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace
Earn degree credit

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder

Prepare for a career in cybersecurity

  • Receive professional-level training from Google
  • Demonstrate your proficiency in portfolio-ready projects
  • Earn an employer-recognized certificate from Google
  • Qualify for in-demand job titles: cybersecurity analyst, security analyst, security operations center (SOC) analyst
Placeholder
$100,000+
median U.S. salary for cybersecurity¹
213,000+
U.S. job openings in cybersecurity¹
75%
of certificate graduates report positive career outcome²

Get exclusive access to career resources upon completion

  • Resume review

    Improve your resume and LinkedIn with personalized feedback

  • Interview prep

    Practice your skills with interactive tools and mock interviews

  • Career support

    Plan your career move with Coursera’s job search guide

Connect with 150+ U.S. hiring organizations in Google’s Employer Consortium

  • Placeholder
  • Placeholder
  • Placeholder
  • Placeholder
  • Placeholder

¹Lightcast™ US Job Postings (median salary with 0-5 years experience), Jan. 1, 2022 - Dec. 31, 2022). ²Positive career outcome (e.g., new job, promotion, or raise) within six months of completion. Based on program graduate survey, United States 2022.

Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

Professional Certificate - 8 course series

Foundations of Cybersecurity

Course 114 hours4.9 (18,958 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • Recognize core skills and knowledge needed to become a cybersecurity analyst

  • Identify how security attacks impact business operations

  • Explain security ethics

  • Identify common tools used by cybersecurity analysts

Skills you'll gain

Category: Security Hardening
Category: Network Security
Category: Transmission Control Protocol / Internet Protocol (TCP/IP)
Category: Network Architecture
Category: Cloud Networks

Play It Safe: Manage Security Risks

Course 211 hours4.8 (5,861 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • Identify the primary threats, risks, and vulnerabilities to business operations

  • Examine how organizations use security frameworks and controls to protect business operations

  • Define commonly used Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) tools

  • Use a playbook to respond to threats, risks, and vulnerabilities

Skills you'll gain

Category: Information Security (INFOSEC)
Category: NIST Risk Management Framework (RMF)
Category: Security Audits
Category: NIST Cybersecurity Framework (CSF)
Category: Incident Response Playbooks

Connect and Protect: Networks and Network Security

Course 314 hours4.8 (3,546 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • Define the types of networks and components of networks

  • Illustrate how data is sent and received over a network

  • Understand how to secure a network against intrusion tactics

  • Describe system hardening techniques

Skills you'll gain

Category: Command line interface (CLI)
Category: SQL
Category: Linux
Category: Bash

Tools of the Trade: Linux and SQL

Course 427 hours4.8 (3,013 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • Explain the relationship between operating systems, applications, and hardware

  • Compare a graphical user interface to a command line interface

  • Navigate and manage the file system using Linux commands via the Bash shell

  • Use SQL to retrieve information from a database

Skills you'll gain

Category: escalation
Category: resume and portfolio preparation
Category: stakeholder communication
Category: Job preparedness
Category: integrity and discretion

Assets, Threats, and Vulnerabilities

Course 526 hours4.8 (1,935 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • Classify assets

  • Analyze an attack surface to find risks and vulnerabilities

  • Identify threats, such as social engineering, malware and web-based exploits

  • Summarize the threat modeling process

Skills you'll gain

Category: Authentication
Category: vulnerability assessment
Category: Cryptography
Category: asset classification
Category: threat analysis

Sound the Alarm: Detection and Response

Course 624 hours4.8 (1,498 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • Identify the steps to contain, eradicate, and recover from an incident

  • Analyze packets to interpret network communications

  • Understand basic syntax, components of signatures and logs in Intrusion Detection Systems (IDS) and Network Intrusion Detection Systems (NIDS) tools

  • Perform queries in Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) tools to investigate an event

Skills you'll gain

Category: Cybersecurity
Category: Information Security (INFOSEC)
Category: Ethics in cybersecurity
Category: NIST Cybersecurity Framework (CSF)
Category: Historical Attacks

Automate Cybersecurity Tasks with Python

Course 730 hours4.8 (1,477 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • Explain how the Python programming language is used in cybersecurity

  • Create new, user-defined Python functions

  • Use regular expressions to extract information from text

  • Practice debugging code

Skills you'll gain

Category: Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) tools
Category: Packet Analyzer
Category: Intrusion Detection Systems (IDS)

Put It to Work: Prepare for Cybersecurity Jobs

Course 818 hours4.8 (1,996 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • Determine when and how to escalate a security incident

  • Engage with the cybersecurity community

  • Find and apply for cybersecurity jobs

  • Prepare for job interviews

Skills you'll gain

Category: Computer Programming
Category: Python Programming
Category: Coding
Category: PEP 8 style guide

Instructor

Google Career Certificates

Top Instructor

Google
324 Courses9,348,401 learners

Offered by

Google

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Computer Security and Networks? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions