There are a growing number of exciting, well-paying jobs in today’s security industry that do not require a traditional college degree. Forbes estimates that there will be as many as 3.5 million unfilled positions in the industry worldwide by 2021! One position with a severe shortage of skills is as a junior cybersecurity analyst. Throughout this specialization, you will learn concepts around cybersecurity tools and processes, system administration, operating system and database vulnerabilities, types of cyber attacks and basics of networking. You will also gain knowledge around important topics such as cryptography and digital forensics. The instructors are architects , Security Operation Center (SOC) analysts, and distinguished engineers who work with cybersecurity in their day to day lives at IBM with a worldwide perspective. They will share their skills which they need to secure IBM and its clients security systems. The completion of this specialization also makes you eligible to earn the IT Fundamentals for Cybersecurity IBM digital badge. More information about the badge can be found here: https://www.youracclaim.com/org/ibm/badge/cybersecurity-it-fundamentals-specialist
There are 4 Courses in this Specialization

Course1

Course 1

Introduction to Cybersecurity Tools & Cyber Attacks

4.5
stars
10,121 ratings
2,683 reviews
Course2

Course 2

Cybersecurity Roles, Processes & Operating System Security

4.6
stars
3,724 ratings
730 reviews
Course3

Course 3

Cybersecurity Compliance Framework & System Administration

4.7
stars
2,236 ratings
408 reviews
Course4

Course 4

Network Security & Database Vulnerabilities

4.7
stars
2,226 ratings
447 reviews

IBM

