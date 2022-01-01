- Operating System Security
- database vulnerabilities
- Cybersecurity
- networking basics
- Cyber Attacks
- Information Security (INFOSEC)
- IBM New Collar
- Malware
- Network Security
- Sql Injection
IT Fundamentals for Cybersecurity Specialization
Launch your career in Cybersecurity. Acquire the knowledge you need to work in Cybersecurity
Offered By
What you will learn
Discuss the evolution of security based on historical events.
List various types of malicious software.
Describe key cybersecurity concepts including the CIA Triad, access management, incident response and common cybersecurity best practices.
Identify key cybersecurity tools which include the following: firewall, anti-virus, cryptography, penetration testing and digital forensics.
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
This specialization will provide you with the basics you need to get started. Throughout this specialization, you will learn concepts around cybersecurity tools and processes, system administration, operating system and database vulnerabilities, types of cyber attacks and basics of networking. You will also gain knowledge around important topics such as cryptography and digital forensics.
This specialization is truly an international offering from IBM with experts from the United States, Costa Rica, Canada and Italy. These instructors are architects, Security Operation Center (SOC) analysts, and distinguished engineers who work with cybersecurity in their day to day lives at IBM. They will share their skills which they need to secure IBM and its clients security systems.
Learners will apply the skills they acquire to complete assessment exams as well as a project at the end of the four courses within this specialization.
No prior experience required.
No prior experience required.
How the Specialization Works
Take Courses
A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.
Hands-on Project
Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.
Earn a Certificate
When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.
There are 4 Courses in this Specialization
Introduction to Cybersecurity Tools & Cyber Attacks
This course gives you the background needed to understand basic Cybersecurity. You will learn the history of Cybersecurity, types and motives of cyber attacks to further your knowledge of current threats to organizations and individuals. Key terminology, basic system concepts and tools will be examined as an introduction to the Cybersecurity field.
Cybersecurity Roles, Processes & Operating System Security
This course gives you the background needed to understand basic Cybersecurity around people. process and technology. You will learn:
Cybersecurity Compliance Framework & System Administration
This course gives you the background needed to understand the key cybersecurity compliance and industry standards. This knowledge will be important for you to learn no matter what cybersecurity role you would like to acquire or have within an organization.
Network Security & Database Vulnerabilities
This course gives you the background needed to understand basic network security. You will learn the about Local Area Networks, TCP/IP, the OSI Framework and routing basics. You will learn how networking affects security systems within an organization. You will learn the network components that guard an organization from cybersecurity attacks.
Offered by
IBM
IBM is the global leader in business transformation through an open hybrid cloud platform and AI, serving clients in more than 170 countries around the world. Today 47 of the Fortune 50 Companies rely on the IBM Cloud to run their business, and IBM Watson enterprise AI is hard at work in more than 30,000 engagements. IBM is also one of the world’s most vital corporate research organizations, with 28 consecutive years of patent leadership. Above all, guided by principles for trust and transparency and support for a more inclusive society, IBM is committed to being a responsible technology innovator and a force for good in the world.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the refund policy?
Can I just enroll in a single course?
Is financial aid available?
Can I take the course for free?
Is this course really 100% online? Do I need to attend any classes in person?
Will I earn university credit for completing the Specialization?
How long does it take to complete the Specialization?
What background knowledge is necessary?
Do I need to take the courses in a specific order?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.