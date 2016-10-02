Machine learning is the science of getting computers to act without being explicitly programmed. In the past decade, machine learning has given us self-driving cars, practical speech recognition, effective web search, and a vastly improved understanding of the human genome. Machine learning is so pervasive today that you probably use it dozens of times a day without knowing it. Many researchers also think it is the best way to make progress towards human-level AI. In this class, you will learn about the most effective machine learning techniques, and gain practice implementing them and getting them to work for yourself. More importantly, you'll learn about not only the theoretical underpinnings of learning, but also gain the practical know-how needed to quickly and powerfully apply these techniques to new problems. Finally, you'll learn about some of Silicon Valley's best practices in innovation as it pertains to machine learning and AI.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction
Welcome to Machine Learning! In this module, we introduce the core idea of teaching a computer to learn concepts using data—without being explicitly programmed. The Course Wiki is under construction. Please visit the resources tab for the most complete and up-to-date information.
Linear Regression with One Variable
Linear regression predicts a real-valued output based on an input value. We discuss the application of linear regression to housing price prediction, present the notion of a cost function, and introduce the gradient descent method for learning.
Linear Algebra Review
This optional module provides a refresher on linear algebra concepts. Basic understanding of linear algebra is necessary for the rest of the course, especially as we begin to cover models with multiple variables.
Linear Regression with Multiple Variables
Octave/Matlab Tutorial
This course includes programming assignments designed to help you understand how to implement the learning algorithms in practice. To complete the programming assignments, you will need to use Octave or MATLAB. This module introduces Octave/Matlab and shows you how to submit an assignment.
Logistic Regression
Logistic regression is a method for classifying data into discrete outcomes. For example, we might use logistic regression to classify an email as spam or not spam. In this module, we introduce the notion of classification, the cost function for logistic regression, and the application of logistic regression to multi-class classification.
Regularization
Machine learning models need to generalize well to new examples that the model has not seen in practice. In this module, we introduce regularization, which helps prevent models from overfitting the training data.
Neural Networks: Representation
Neural networks is a model inspired by how the brain works. It is widely used today in many applications: when your phone interprets and understand your voice commands, it is likely that a neural network is helping to understand your speech; when you cash a check, the machines that automatically read the digits also use neural networks.
Everything is taught from basics, which makes this course very accessible- still requires effort, however will leave you with real confidence and understanding of subjects covered. Great teacher too..
My first and the most beautiful course on Machine learning. To all those thinking of getting in ML, Start you learning with the must-have course. Thanks Andrew Ng and Coursera for this amazing course.
Everything is great about this course. Dr. Ng dumbs is it down with the complex math involved. He explained everything clearly, slowly and softly. Now I can say I know something about Machine Learning
Amazing really felt that I learnt something substantial. Very happy that I chose this course over others Andrew Ng Sir explained everything very clearly to a required level of depth. Thank you Sir!
