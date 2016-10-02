About this Course

Learner Career Outcomes

11%

started a new career after completing these courses

17%

got a tangible career benefit from this course
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 61 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Logistic Regression
  • Artificial Neural Network
  • Machine Learning (ML) Algorithms
  • Machine Learning

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Introduction

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 42 min), 9 readings, 1 quiz
2 hours to complete

Linear Regression with One Variable

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 70 min), 8 readings, 1 quiz
2 hours to complete

Linear Algebra Review

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 61 min), 7 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Linear Regression with Multiple Variables

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 65 min), 16 readings, 1 quiz
5 hours to complete

Octave/Matlab Tutorial

5 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 80 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Logistic Regression

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 71 min), 8 readings, 1 quiz
5 hours to complete

Regularization

5 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 39 min), 5 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

5 hours to complete

Neural Networks: Representation

5 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 63 min), 6 readings, 2 quizzes

