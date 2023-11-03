IBM
Generative AI Fundamentals Specialization
IBM

Generative AI Fundamentals Specialization

Unlock and leverage the potential of generative AI. Learn how you can use the capabilities of generative AI to enhance your work and daily life.

Taught in English

Some content may not be translated

Rav Ahuja
Antonio Cangiano

Instructors: Rav Ahuja

11,606 already enrolled

What you'll learn

  • Explain the fundamental concepts, capabilities, models, tools, applications, and platforms of generative AI foundation models.

  • Apply powerful prompt engineering techniques to write effective prompts and generate desired outcomes from AI models.

  • Discuss the limitations of generative AI and explain the ethical concerns and considerations for the responsible use of generative AI.

  • Recognize the ability of generative AI to enhance your career and help implement improvements at your workplace.

Skills you'll gain

Generative AI: Introduction and Applications

Course 16 hours4.6 (433 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • Describe generative AI and distinguish it from discriminative AI.

  • Describe the capabilities of generative AI and its use cases in the real world.

  • Identify the applications of generative AI in different sectors and industries.

  • Explore common generative AI models and tools for text, code, image, audio, and video generation.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Business Transformation
Category: Career Opportunities
Category: AI empowered workplace
Category: Career Enhancement
Category: Generative AI

Generative AI: Prompt Engineering Basics

Course 27 hours4.8 (278 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • Explain the concept and relevance of prompt engineering in generative AI models.

  • Apply best practices for creating prompts and explore examples of impactful prompts.

  • Practice common prompt engineering techniques and approaches for writing effective prompts.

  • Explore commonly used tools for prompt engineering to aid with prompt engineering.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Artificial Intelligence (AI)
Category: ChatGPT
Category: Large Language Models (LLM)
Category: Natural Language Generation
Category: Generative AI

Generative AI: Foundation Models and Platforms

Course 36 hours4.7 (66 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • Describe the fundamental concepts of generative AI and its core models

  • Explain the concept of foundation models in generative AI

  • Explore the capabilities of pre-trained models for AI-powered applications.

  • Explore the features, capabilities, and applications of different generative AI platforms, such as IBM watsonx and Hugging Face

Skills you'll gain

Category: Responsible Generative AI
Category: Limitations of Generative AI
Category: Impact of Generative AI
Category: Ethics in Generative AI
Category: Generative AI

Generative AI: Impact, Considerations, and Ethical Issues

Course 45 hours4.7 (40 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • Describe the limitations of generative AI and the related concerns. 

  • Identify the ethical issues, concerns, and misuses associated with generative AI.

  • Explain the considerations for the responsible use of generative AI. 

  • Discuss the economic and social impact of generative AI.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Artificial Intelligence (AI)
Category: Large Language Models (LLM)
Category: Pre-trained Models
Category: Generative AI
Category: Foundation Models

Generative AI: Business Transformation and Career Growth

Course 56 hours4.7 (29 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • Explain the transformative impact of generative AI on the business and industry landscape.

  • Explore potential career opportunities in generative AI.

  • Analyze how generative AI can enhance existing careers in diverse fields.

  • Apply generative AI to boost your productivity at work.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Artificial Intelligence (AI)
Category: Prompt Engineering
Category: ChatGPT
Category: prompt patterns
Category: Generative AI

Instructors

Rav Ahuja
IBM
52 Courses2,411,941 learners
Antonio Cangiano
IBM
5 Courses94,601 learners

Offered by

IBM

