Generative AI is revolutionizing our lives.
This specialization provides a comprehensive understanding of the fundamental concepts, models, tools, and applications of generative AI to enable you to leverage the potential of generative AI toward a better workplace, career, and life.
The specialization consists of five short, self-paced courses, each requiring 3–5 hours to complete.
Understand powerful prompt engineering techniques and learn how to write effective prompts to produce desired outcomes using generative AI tools.
Learn about the building blocks and foundation models of generative AI, such as the GPT, DALL-E, and IBM Granite models. Gain an understanding of the ethical implications, considerations, and issues of generative AI.
Listen to experts share insights and tips for being successful with generative AI. Learn to leverage Generative AI to boost your career and become more productive.
Practice what you learn using hands-on labs and projects, which are suitable for everyone and can be completed using a web browser. These labs will give you an opportunity to explore the use cases of generative AI through popular tools and platforms like IBM watsonx.ai, OpenAI ChatGPT, Stable Diffusion, and Hugging Face.
This specialization is for anyone passionate about discovering the power of generative AI and requires no prior technical knowledge or a background in AI. It will benefit professionals from all walks of life.
Applied Learning Project
Throughout this specialization, you will complete hands-on labs and projects to help you gain practical experience with text, image, and code generation, prompt engineering tools, foundation models, AI applications, and IBM watsonx.ai.
Some examples of the labs included are:
Text generation using ChatGPT and Bard
Image generation using GPT and Stable Diffusion
Code generation in action
Getting to know prompting tools
Experimenting with prompts
Different approaches in prompt engineering
Generative AI foundation models
Exploring IBM watsonx.ai and Hugging Face