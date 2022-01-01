University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Strategic leadership is a type of management where an organizational leader develops a vision for the company's success and then uses their personality and leadership style to get others within the organization on board with the vision. This type of top-down leadership strategy uses tactics, such as group decision-making, conflict resolution, and performance management to introduce change management practices into the organizational structure. Managers using strategic management to enact change may also work with others on goal setting that's focused on the desired results and each individual's skills.
Beneficial outcomes you can expect if you study strategic leadership include increasing your value as an employee, updating your management skills, and getting hands-on practice at combining management techniques with leadership training. If you aren't working in management yet, studying strategic management can help you learn how to be more effective as a manager from the first day on the job. If you're already working in management, adding strategic management skills to your resume can help you move up to a higher level in management by increasing your efficiency and effectiveness as a leader.
Online courses on Coursera can help you learn strategic leadership by putting an abundance of information at your disposal so you can study at your own pace. You'll have the opportunity to apply the information in a hands-on manner and in writing by creating case studies. You'll be able to apply your knowledge to businesses in multiple industries, so when you're ready to use the skills at your job, or with a new employer, you're ready to go.
Solid reading and writing skills are the ones you need the most if you begin learning strategic leadership as a beginner. If you choose courses labeled for intermediate or advanced students, you need to have some knowledge of business management and leadership. Some other skills that could give you a jump start in your studies include analytical skills, critical thinking, and knowledge of accounting and negotiating.