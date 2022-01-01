University of Virginia
Skills you'll gain: Strategy and Operations, Leadership and Management, Project Management, Finance, Project Planning, Risk, Supply Chain and Logistics, Planning, Agile Software Development, Probability & Statistics, Project, Project Plan, Risk Management, Entrepreneurship
4.7
(7k reviews)
Beginner · Course · 1-4 Weeks
Skills you'll gain: Strategy and Operations, Marketing, Vendor Management, Leadership and Management, Software Engineering, Project Planning, Probability & Statistics, Entrepreneurship, Planning, Operations Management, Budget, Research and Design, Budget Management, Risk, Supply Chain and Logistics, Procurement, Operations Research, Finance, Communication, Software Testing, Supply Chain Systems, Risk Management, Project Management, Project, Project Plan, Public Relations
4.8
(4.4k reviews)
Beginner · Course · 1-3 Months
Digital Marketing Institute
Skills you'll gain: Business Analysis, Communication, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Digital Marketing, E-Commerce, Entrepreneurship, Leadership and Management, Market Research, Marketing, Planning, Research and Design, Sales, Statistical Analysis, Strategy, Strategy and Operations, Supply Chain and Logistics
4.5
(137 reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 1-3 Months
Northwestern University
Skills you'll gain: Algebra, Algorithms, Calculus, Computer Graphic Techniques, Computer Programming, Data Analysis, Data Analysis Software, Entrepreneurship, General Statistics, Graph Theory, Human Computer Interaction, Language, Leadership and Management, Linear Algebra, Mathematical Optimization, Mathematical Theory & Analysis, Mathematics, Operations Research, Planning, Probability & Statistics, Python Programming, Robotics, Supply Chain and Logistics, Theoretical Computer Science, Virtual Reality
4.7
(890 reviews)
Intermediate · Specialization · 3+ Months
University of California, Irvine
Skills you'll gain: Project Management, Strategy and Operations, Leadership and Management, Entrepreneurship, Supply Chain and Logistics, Conflict Management, Project Planning, Planning, Project Plan, Human Resources, Project
4.7
(20.9k reviews)
Mixed · Course · 1-3 Months
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Skills you'll gain: Finance, Investment Management, Entrepreneurship, Personal Advertisement, Investment, Supply Chain and Logistics, Risk Management, Budget Management, Risk, Planning, Probability & Statistics
4.6
(1.2k reviews)
Beginner · Course · 1-3 Months
Rice University
Skills you'll gain: Project Management, Strategy and Operations, Leadership and Management, Supply Chain and Logistics, Project Plan, Project, Entrepreneurship, Planning, Project Charter
4.8
(2.9k reviews)
Beginner · Course · 1-3 Months
Institute of Certified Professional Managers
Skills you'll gain: Culture, Strategy and Operations, Organizational Development, Recruitment, Leadership and Management, Marketing, Entrepreneurship, Supply Chain and Logistics, Decision Making, Problem Solving, Research and Design, Business Process Management, Planning, Project Management, Human Resources, Business Psychology
4.8
(99 reviews)
Beginner · Course · 1-3 Months
University System of Georgia
Skills you'll gain: Strategy and Operations, Change Management, Project Management, Organizational Development, Strategy, Marketing, Leadership and Management, Calculus, Communication, Design and Product, Performance Management, Business Psychology, Budget Management, Supply Chain and Logistics, Problem Solving, Research and Design, Differential Equations, Planning, Mathematics, Operations Management, Entrepreneurship, Sales
4.5
(125 reviews)
Mixed · Course · 1-3 Months
Digital Marketing Institute
Skills you'll gain: Leadership and Management, Market Research, Strategy and Operations, Marketing, Digital Marketing, Entrepreneurship, Supply Chain and Logistics, Research and Design, Sales, E-Commerce, Strategy, Planning
4.7
(34 reviews)
Beginner · Course · 1-4 Weeks