Essentials of Management and Strategic Planning introduces learners to the basics of running a business and strategies for improving an organization’s growth and profitability. Learners will gain a better understanding of management and leadership, along with how the two are different, and how strong leadership plays a role in developing people. Learners will also explore what strategy is and how key strategies can push an organization ahead of its competitors. Other topics to be covered include creating action plans and accountability.
While this is a beginner-level course, some business knowledge or business experience is helpful.
Apply the key fundamentals of leadership to developing a superior team.
Identify strategy and strategic options.
Drive accountability for the team to achieve the strategies.
- Training And Development
- Strategic Planning
- Setting Objectives
- Leadership Style
University of California, Irvine
Since 1965, the University of California, Irvine has combined the strengths of a major research university with the bounty of an incomparable Southern California location. UCI’s unyielding commitment to rigorous academics, cutting-edge research, and leadership and character development makes the campus a driving force for innovation and discovery that serves our local, national and global communities in many ways.
What is Management?
Welcome to Module 1, What is Management? In this module, you will learn about what management entails, how that will relate to you and how you can improve your management skills.
Difference Between Management and Leadership
Welcome to Module 2, Difference Between Management and Leadership. In this Module, you will learn about the various Leadership styles and how you can select the best style for your situation.
Strategy: What It Is and How It Can Help Your Business
Welcome to Module 3, Strategy: What It Is and How It Can Help Your Business. In this Module, you will learn about the various options for strategies to improve your business.
Strategic Planning to Grow Your Business
Welcome to Module 4, Strategic Planning to Grow Your Business. In this Module, you will learn how to implement strategic planning and how to follow up for accountability.
