Course 1 of 3 in the
Introduction to Business Specialization
Beginner Level

While this is a beginner-level course, some business knowledge or business experience is helpful.

Approx. 9 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Apply the key fundamentals of leadership to developing a superior team.

  • Identify strategy and strategic options.

  • Drive accountability for the team to achieve the strategies.

Skills you will gain

  • Training And Development
  • Strategic Planning
  • Setting Objectives
  • Leadership Style
Course 1 of 3 in the
Introduction to Business Specialization
Beginner Level

While this is a beginner-level course, some business knowledge or business experience is helpful.

Approx. 9 hours to complete
English

University of California, Irvine

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

What is Management?

2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 39 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Difference Between Management and Leadership

2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 37 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Strategy: What It Is and How It Can Help Your Business

2 hours to complete
1 video (Total 26 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Strategic Planning to Grow Your Business

3 hours to complete
1 video (Total 34 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

About the Introduction to Business Specialization

Introduction to Business

