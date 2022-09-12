Participants will gain insights into competitive analysis, strategic decision-making, and sustainable business practices, preparing them to navigate complex business environments and contribute strategically to organizational success. The curriculum combines theoretical frameworks with practical case studies to foster a deep understanding of strategic concepts and their practical applications.
Strategic Management
This course is part of Innovation & Entrepreneurship Mindset Specialization
Taught in English
Course
There are 5 modules in this course
This week resumes the discussion on Strategy and External Analysis, started in the course “Introduction to Strategy”. On the first day we will deepen the discussion on Strategic Management, including the two models that we will delve into, the I/O model and the Resource Based Model. We'll talk about the techniques used for analysis, and a discussion of the dynamic nature of the external environment.
What's included
6 videos12 readings1 quiz
Week 2 will be dedicated to the forms of internal analysis, the one designed for the I/O model and the Resource Based Model. At this level of discussion, you will see the importance of using alternative forms of internal analysis.
What's included
4 videos9 readings1 quiz
Week 3 will be devoted to exploring the two models of strategy making, and when one model is better suited than the other.
What's included
4 videos4 readings1 quiz
Week 4 will be devoted to a discussion of the main reasons why strategies fail, and recommendations to avoid these mistakes. We will also discuss how a very important concept, VUCA (Vulnerability, Uncertainty, Complexity and Ambiguity) is, and how this concept requires professional ways to test and adapt strategies.
What's included
5 videos11 readings1 quiz
Week 5 will be dedicated to discussing the levels of strategy formulation and execution (Corporate Strategy, Business Unit Strategy and Functional Level Strategy). We will also discuss the challenges of strategy execution.
What's included
5 videos9 readings1 quiz
