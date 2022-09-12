Fundação Instituto de Administração
Strategic Management
Edson Ito

There are 5 modules in this course

This week resumes the discussion on Strategy and External Analysis, started in the course “Introduction to Strategy”. On the first day we will deepen the discussion on Strategic Management, including the two models that we will delve into, the I/O model and the Resource Based Model. We'll talk about the techniques used for analysis, and a discussion of the dynamic nature of the external environment.

Week 2 will be dedicated to the forms of internal analysis, the one designed for the I/O model and the Resource Based Model. At this level of discussion, you will see the importance of using alternative forms of internal analysis.

Week 3 will be devoted to exploring the two models of strategy making, and when one model is better suited than the other.

Week 4 will be devoted to a discussion of the main reasons why strategies fail, and recommendations to avoid these mistakes. We will also discuss how a very important concept, VUCA (Vulnerability, Uncertainty, Complexity and Ambiguity) is, and how this concept requires professional ways to test and adapt strategies.

Week 5 will be dedicated to discussing the levels of strategy formulation and execution (Corporate Strategy, Business Unit Strategy and Functional Level Strategy). We will also discuss the challenges of strategy execution.

Edson Ito
Fundação Instituto de Administração
