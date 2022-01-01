University of Pennsylvania
Rice University
University at Buffalo
PwC
University of Colorado Boulder
Macquarie University
Coursera Project Network
Business analysis encompasses all of the ways in which companies are harnessing this data to inform decision-making, grow market share, and increase profitability. In today’s highly competitive business environment, using business analytics is more than important - it’s essential.
For example, customer analytics are enabling businesses to understand their market and tailor their products to meet consumer needs more closely. Predictive analytics can forecast demand as well as input requirements and costs more accurately, allowing businesses to minimize waste with “just-in-time” business models. Data on how a company’s own employees work can also provide an edge through improved performance management.
Data-driven decision-making requires more than just data. Extracting useful insights requires data analysis techniques such as linear regression analysis, statistical hypothesis testing, and mathematical optimization algorithms. Analysts must also be skilled at presenting these insights clearly, using strong communications skills and data visualization (DataViz) techniques to convey key findings to both internal and external audiences.
Business analysts help maximize efficiency and effectiveness in businesses by recommending data-driven decisions. Learn about what business analysts do and the path you can take to become one.
Because of the growing explanatory and predictive power of data-driven analytics, a basic level of familiarity with business analysis techniques is needed for a growing number of roles. In particular, most management-level positions today must use a variety of analytics in their internal goal-setting and reporting, and C-suite executives must be able to understand and leverage this data effectively as part of their decision-making process.
Business analytics may play an even more central role in some jobs. For example, market research analysts study trends, analyze data on consumers as well as competitors, and evaluate the likely effectiveness of different marketing strategies. Owing to the explosion of data as well as the proliferation of techniques to harness it, this is an incredibly fast-growing career; the Bureau of Labor Statistics projects that market research analyst jobs will increase by 20% from 2018 to 2028, much faster than the economy-wide average.
Yes, Coursera offers courses and Specializations across a wide range of business as well as data science topics, and business analysis sits squarely at the intersection of these two fields. Thus, there are a wealth of opportunities to learn about business analysis at a high level as well as develop more specific skills in areas like statistics, data visualization and presentation, and the use of programs like Microsoft Excel and MySQL.
Coursera also ensures you don’t have to sacrifice the quality of your education by learning online, with courses available from leading companies like IBM and PwC as well as top-ranked educational institutions like the University of Pennsylvania, Rice University, and the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.
The skills or experience you might need before starting to learn business analysis may include a high interest in data and numbers, gained in high school or with a GED equivalent. You may also have taken business administration courses and attained an associate's degree too. Maybe you are active in helping others with organization and advice about their projects. These are all strong skills and experience to have before learning business analysis. It could also help to be friendly, agreeable, and easy to work with, as business analysis work involves convincing and persuading teams and companies to use detailed recommendations that may challenge the status quo.
The kinds of people best suited for roles in business analysis are usually those with a keen analytical understanding and a laser focus on details. These people also have a strong personality, able to persuade and convince senior business executives on ideas and changes. People who work in business analysis also have a professional demeanor, possess good communications skills, and have an ability to dig deep into business details, while also being able to pull back to see the big picture. Younger business analysts are coming into the field with a much stronger technology background, as they have learned how to use data in business analysis.
Business analysis might be a good career choice for you if you are the type of person that likes to understand why companies work in the ways they do and how companies can create greater efficiencies by improving a few processes. Knowing the fundamentals of business analysis might give you a clear understanding about company financials, operations management, and other interesting company segments. There are many opportunities through studying the topic or doing an internship to learn more about business analysis to find out if this field is right for you. You can learn about the tools and fundamentals of business analysis, and see if the discipline is right for you.