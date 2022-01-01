- Data Analysis
- Data Visualization (DataViz)
- Mathematical Optimization
- SQL
- Data Model
- Data Quality
- Regression Analysis
- Data Cleansing
- Predictive Modelling
- Exploratory Data Analysis
- Simulation
- Business Analytics
Advanced Business Analytics Specialization
Gain Real-World Business Analytics Skills. Leverage data to solve complex business problems.
Throughout the specialization, you will apply the skills you learn to business problems and data sets. You will have opportunities to build conceptual models of business and simple database models, practice data extraction using SQL, apply predictive and prescriptive analytics to business problems, develop models for decision making, interpret the software output, and finally present results and share findings. We will use basic Excel and the software tool Analytic Solver Platform (ASP), which is a plug-in for Excel. Learners participating in assignments will be able to get free access to the software.
Introduction to Data Analytics for Business
This course will expose you to the data analytics practices executed in the business world. We will explore such key areas as the analytical process, how data is created, stored, accessed, and how the organization works with data and creates the environment in which analytics can flourish.
Predictive Modeling and Analytics
Welcome to the second course in the Data Analytics for Business specialization!
Business Analytics for Decision Making
In this course you will learn how to create models for decision making. We will start with cluster analysis, a technique for data reduction that is very useful in market segmentation. You will then learn the basics of Monte Carlo simulation that will help you model the uncertainty that is prevalent in many business decisions. A key element of decision making is to identify the best course of action. Since businesses problems often have too many alternative solutions, you will learn how optimization can help you identify the best option. What is really exciting about this course is that you won’t need to know a computer language or advanced statistics to learn about these predictive and prescriptive analytic models. The Analytic Solver Platform and basic knowledge of Excel is all you’ll need. Learners participating in assignments will be able to get free access to the Analytic Solver Platform.
Communicating Business Analytics Results
The analytical process does not end with models than can predict with accuracy or prescribe the best solution to business problems. Developing these models and gaining insights from data do not necessarily lead to successful implementations. This depends on the ability to communicate results to those who make decisions. Presenting findings to decision makers who are not familiar with the language of analytics presents a challenge. In this course you will learn how to communicate analytics results to stakeholders who do not understand the details of analytics but want evidence of analysis and data. You will be able to choose the right vehicles to present quantitative information, including those based on principles of data visualization. You will also learn how to develop and deliver data-analytics stories that provide context, insight, and interpretation.
University of Colorado Boulder
CU-Boulder is a dynamic community of scholars and learners on one of the most spectacular college campuses in the country. As one of 34 U.S. public institutions in the prestigious Association of American Universities (AAU), we have a proud tradition of academic excellence, with five Nobel laureates and more than 50 members of prestigious academic academies.
