Dave is an Instructor and guest lecturer at the University of Colorado, Boulder, and specifically co-teaches the Master of Business Analytics program Boot Camp. He is passionate about the role data & analytics play in creating “clarity out of chaos” and how analytic capabilities can evolve into a strategic competitive advantages for companies and organizations. Dave started his career as a Nuclear Engineer in the U.S. Navy / Department of Energy. He spent a number of years as a management consultant specializing in strategy, analytics, and analytic organizational design, which led to series of industry-side roles in building analytic organizations and capabilities at U.S. Cellular, Gogo, and most recently Sentara Healthcare. Dave holds a B.S. in Electrical Engineering and an MBA from Duke University, as well as a Master’s in Engineering Administration from Virginia Tech and a Master equivalent in Nuclear Engineering from the Bettis Reactor Engineering School. He also spent a year in the Marketing PhD program at Duke. Dave’s outside interests include triathlon, surfing, playing music, and building things - and he applies analytics to all of them.