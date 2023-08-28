Microsoft
Microsoft Power BI Data Analyst Professional Certificate
Launch your career as a Power BI analyst. Learn the in-demand business intelligence skills that will have you job-ready in less than 5 months. No prior experience required to get started.

Taught in English

Some content may not be translated

111,451 already enrolled

Professional Certificate - 8 course series

Earn a career credential that demonstrates your expertise
4.6

(2,457 reviews)

Beginner level

Recommended experience

5 months at 10 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace
What you'll learn

  • Learn to use Power BI to connect to data sources and transform them into meaningful insights.

  • Prepare Excel data for analysis in Power BI using the most common formulas and functions in a worksheet.  

  • Learn to use the visualization and report capabilities of Power BI to create compelling reports and dashboards.

  • Demonstrate your new skills with a capstone project and prepare for the industry-recognized Microsoft PL-300 Certification exam.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Prepare for a career in Business Intelligence

  • Receive professional-level training from Microsoft
  • Demonstrate your proficiency in portfolio-ready projects
  • Earn an employer-recognized certificate from Microsoft
  • Qualify for in-demand job titles: Business Intelligence Analyst, Business Data Analyst, Power BI Analyst
Get exclusive access to career resources upon completion

  • Resume review

    Improve your resume and LinkedIn with personalized feedback

  • Interview prep

    Practice your skills with interactive tools and mock interviews

  • Career support

    Plan your career move with Coursera’s job search guide

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Earn 50% off your Microsoft Power BI Data Analyst Certification Exam (PL-300)

Professional Certificate - 8 course series

Preparing Data for Analysis with Microsoft Excel

Course 118 hours4.7 (1,682 ratings)

What you'll learn

Skills you'll gain

Category: Data Analysis
Category: Data Visualization
Category: power bi
Category: Design Reports
Category: Design Dashboards

Harnessing the Power of Data with Power BI

Course 216 hours4.5 (569 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • How to recognize and use the key data analysis components of Microsoft Power BI.

  • Understand a Power BI data analyst's skills, tasks, and tools.

  • Describe the different stages in the data analysis process that result in data-driven decisions.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Data Analysis
Category: Data Modeling
Category: Data Visualization
Category: power bi
Category: DAX

Extract, Transform and Load Data in Power BI

Course 320 hours4.5 (351 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • How to set up a data source and explain and configure storage modes in Power BI.

  • How to prepare for data modeling by cleaning and transforming data.

  • How to use profiling tools to identify data anomalies.

  • How to reference queries and dataflows and use the Advanced Editor to modify code. 

Skills you'll gain

Category: Report Building
Category: Data Analysis
Category: Data Visualization
Category: power bi
Category: Dashboard Creation

Data Modeling in Power BI

Course 426 hours4.2 (306 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • How to form a model using a Star Schema.

  • How to write calculations DAX to create elements and analysis in Power BI.

  • How to optimize performance in a Power BI model.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Data Analysis
Category: SQL
Category: Data Management
Category: Security Alerting
Category: power bi

Data Analysis and Visualization with Power BI

Course 529 hours4.7 (202 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • How to add visualizations to reports and dashboards.

  • How to design accessible reports and dashboards.

  • How to use visualizations to perform data analysis.

Creative Designing in Power BI

Course 620 hours4.4 (88 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • How to create compelling and cohesive reports and dashboards.

  • How to work in detail with specialist chart visualizations.

  • How to add elements such as videos, streaming data and QR codes to dashboards.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Data Analysis
Category: power bi
Category: Data-driven decisions

Deploy and Maintain Power BI Assets and Capstone project

Course 725 hours4.3 (71 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • How to create and publish an app in Power BI.

  • How to implement dynamic reports in Power BI.

  • How to implement security measures and alerting in a Power BI report or dashboard.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Data Analysis
Category: Data transformation
Category: Data Configuration
Category: power bi
Category: Power Query

Microsoft PL-300 Exam Preparation and Practice

Course 836 hours4.5 (88 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • How to prepare the data with Power BI.

  • How to Model the data in Power BI.

  • How to visualize and analyze the data with Power BI.

  • How to deploy and maintain Power BI assets.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Data Analysis
Category: Microsoft Excel
Category: Preparing Data
Category: power bi
Category: formulas and functions

Instructor

Microsoft
Microsoft
69 Courses652,274 learners

Offered by

Microsoft

