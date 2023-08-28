Learners who complete this program will receive a 50% discount voucher to take the PL-300 Certification Exam.
Business Intelligence analysts are highly sought after as more organizations rely on data-driven decision-making. Microsoft Power BI is the leading data analytics, business intelligence, and reporting tool in the field, used by 97% of Fortune 500 companies to make decisions based on data-driven insights and analytics.1 Prepare for a new career in this high-growth field with professional training from Microsoft — an industry-recognized leader in data analytics and business intelligence.
Through a mix of videos, assessments, and hands-on activities, you will engage with the key concepts of Power BI, transforming data into meaningful insights and creating compelling reports and dashboards. You will learn to prepare data in Excel for analysis in Power BI, form data models using the Star schema, perform calculations in DAX, and more.
In your final project, you will showcase your new Power BI and data analysis skills using a real-world scenario. When you complete this Professional Certificate, you’ll have tangible examples to talk about in your job interviews and you’ll also be prepared to take the industry-recognized PL-300: Microsoft Power BI Data Analyst certification exam.
1Microsoft named a Leader in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Analytics and BI Platforms (April 2023)
Applied Learning Project
This program has been uniquely mapped to key job skills required in a Power BI data analyst role. In each course, you’ll be able to consolidate what you have learned by completing a project that simulates a real-world data analysis scenario using Power BI. You’ll also complete a final capstone project where you’ll showcase all your new Power BI data analytical skills.
The projects will include:
● A real-world scenario where you connect to data sources and transform data into an optimized data model for data analysis.
● A real-world scenario where you demonstrate data storytelling through dashboards, reports and charts to solve business challenges and identify new opportunities.
A real-world capstone project where you analyze the performance of a multinational business and prepare executive dashboards and reports.
To round off your learning, you’ll take a mock exam that has been set up in a similar style to the industry-recognized Exam PL-300: Microsoft Power BI Data Analyst.