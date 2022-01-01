Skills you'll gain: Application Development, Backup, Cloud Computing, Communication, Computer Architecture, Computer Graphics, Computer Networking, Computer Programming, Cyberattacks, Data Architecture, Data Management, Database Administration, Database Application, Databases, File System, Hardware Design, Human Computer Interaction, Mathematics, Microarchitecture, Network Architecture, Network Security, Networking Hardware, Operating Systems, Product Lifecycle, Security, Security Engineering, Security Software, Software, Software As A Service, Software Engineering, Software Security, System Security, Systems Design, Theoretical Computer Science, Virtual Reality, Writing
4.8
(135.8k reviews)
Beginner · Professional Certificate · 3+ Months
IBM
Skills you'll gain: BlockChain, Cloud Computing, Cloud Infrastructure, Cloud Platforms, Cloud Storage, Communication, Computer Architecture, Computer Graphics, Computer Networking, Computer Programming, Cryptography, DevOps, Finance, Human Computer Interaction, Interactive Design, Machine Learning, Network Architecture, Network Security, Operating Systems, Process, Security Engineering, Software Architecture, Software As A Service, Software Engineering, Software Framework, System Programming, Technical Support, Theoretical Computer Science, User Experience
4.7
(2k reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 3+ Months
IBM
Skills you'll gain: Application Development, Cloud Computing, Computer Architecture, Computer Networking, Computer Security Incident Management, Cryptography, Cyberattacks, Data Management, Data Warehousing, Database Administration, Databases, Distributed Computing Architecture, Finance, Human Computer Interaction, Network Architecture, Network Security, Networking Hardware, Operating Systems, Regulations and Compliance, SQL, Security, Security Engineering, Software Engineering, Software Security, Software Testing, Statistical Programming, System Security, Systems Design, Theoretical Computer Science
4.6
(13.5k reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 3+ Months
IBM
Skills you'll gain: Application Development, Cloud Computing, Computer Architecture, Computer Networking, Computer Programming, Computer Security Incident Management, Cryptography, Cyberattacks, Data Management, Data Warehousing, Database Administration, Databases, DevOps, Distributed Computing Architecture, Finance, Human Computer Interaction, Mobile Development, Mobile Security, Network Architecture, Network Security, Networking Hardware, Operating Systems, Python Programming, Regulations and Compliance, SQL, Security, Security Engineering, Security Software, Security Strategy, Software Engineering, Software Security, Software Testing, Statistical Programming, System Security, Systems Design, Theoretical Computer Science, Threat
4.6
(14.6k reviews)
Beginner · Professional Certificate · 3+ Months
Skills you'll gain: Application Development, Bash (Unix Shell), Cloud Computing, Cloud Platforms, Computational Thinking, Computer Programming, Data Structures, Debugging, Github, Google Cloud Platform, Other Programming Languages, Programming Principles, Python Programming, Software Engineering, Software Engineering Tools, Software Testing, Statistical Programming, Theoretical Computer Science, Troubleshooting, Unix Shells
4.7
(29.8k reviews)
Beginner · Professional Certificate · 3+ Months
Skills you'll gain: Computer Architecture, Network Architecture, Communication, Operating Systems, Technical Support, Software, Troubleshooting, Microarchitecture, Human Computer Interaction, Systems Design, Hardware Design, Virtual Reality, Theoretical Computer Science, Mathematics, Computer Graphics, Computer Networking, Writing
4.8
(110.9k reviews)
Beginner · Course · 1-3 Months
LearnQuest
Skills you'll gain: Agile Software Development, Application Development, Communication, Continuous Delivery, Continuous Integration, Design and Product, DevOps, Entrepreneurship, Estimation, Finance, Journalism, Leadership and Management, Marketing, Operations Management, Probability & Statistics, Problem Solving, Product Design, Project Management, Research and Design, Sales, Scrum (Software Development), Software, Software Engineering, Software Engineering Tools, Statistical Tests, Strategy, Strategy and Operations, Supply Chain Systems, Supply Chain and Logistics
4.6
(828 reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 3+ Months
Skills you'll gain: Accounting, Android Development, Audit, Business Psychology, Calculus, Cloud Computing, Cloud Engineering, Computer Architecture, Computer Networking, Computer Programming, Customer Relationship Management, Customer Success, Entrepreneurship, Finance, Full-Stack Web Development, Hardware Design, Human Computer Interaction, Java Annotation, Java Programming, Javascript, Leadership and Management, Marketing, Mathematical Theory & Analysis, Mathematics, Mobile Development, Network Architecture, Network Security, Operating Systems, Organizational Development, Planning, Probability & Statistics, Programming Principles, Project Management, Research and Design, Sales, Security Engineering, Security Strategy, Software Architecture, Software Engineering, Software Testing, Statistical Tests, Strategy and Operations, Supply Chain and Logistics, Theoretical Computer Science, User Experience, User Experience Design, Web Development
4.9
(670 reviews)
Beginner · Professional Certificate · 3+ Months
Skills you'll gain: Agile Management, Agile Software Development, Application Development, Budget Management, Business Process Management, Business Psychology, Change Management, Communication, Culture, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Design and Product, Entrepreneurship, Finance, Human Resources, Influencing, Leadership Development, Leadership and Management, Marketing, Operations Management, Operations Research, Organizational Development, Planning, Probability & Statistics, Procurement, Product Design, Project, Project Management, Project Plan, Public Relations, Research and Design, Risk, Risk Management, Software Engineering, Software Engineering Tools, Software Testing, Storytelling, Strategy and Operations, Supply Chain Systems, Supply Chain and Logistics, User Experience, Vendor Management
4.8
(41.9k reviews)
Beginner · Professional Certificate · 3+ Months
Working in IT can mean anything from resolving an employee’s wifi issues to programming an organization’s new cloud infrastructure. Because the work is so diverse, the skills you need to know to get a job in the IT field can vary widely depending on your role. Key IT skills include cloud computing, programming, systems and networks. Read this article to learn about key IT skills for your career.
Information technology (IT) refers to the use of computer technology to solve business or organizational problems. We often think of IT in terms of the support specialists who help troubleshoot computer issues. But the field extends well beyond the help desk. Some of in-demand entry-level IT jobs include computer support specialist, web developer, systems administrator, systems analyst, cloud engineer, site reliability engineer, software developer, cybersecurity analyst, and database administrator. Read this article for details about these entry-level IT jobs.
An IT certification typically refers to a qualification you receive that shows your competency in a specific field of information technology (IT). To get a certification, you generally must pass an exam that tests your capabilities in the field. IT certifications can be beneficial whether you’re just starting or are established in your career and looking to progress. Read this article about essential IT certifications and certificates to learn more.
The certification you pursue will likely depend on your area of interest in IT, your experience level, and what the jobs you’re interested in require. If you’re currently in an IT role, you can ask your employer what skills will be most useful for you to learn.
If you’re just starting out in IT, a training program that will teach you the basics in a variety of IT fields and prepare you for a certification exam can be helpful. For example, Google IT Support Professional Certificate prepares you for the CompTIA A+, the industry standard certification for IT. For more information about how you can navigate IT certification paths, read this guide about IT certification roadmap.