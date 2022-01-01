- Networking/Cybersecurity Essentials
- IT Fundamentals
- Hardware/Software Setup
- Technical Support
- Cloud Computing
- IT Service Management (ITSM)
- Troubleshooting
- IT Career
- Software Development Process
- database management
- Software Application Development
- Computer Programming
IBM Technical Support Professional Certificate
Launch your rewarding new career in tech. This program will prepare you with job-ready skills valued by employers in as little as 3 months. No degree or prior experience needed to get started.
Offered By
What you will learn
Develop key knowledge and up-to-date skills for a rewarding career in IT and Technical Support
Learn in-demand hardware and software skills that help users select, install and configure their devices, operating systems and applications
Build essential computer networking, cybersecurity, and cloud computing skills that IT Support and Helpdesk specialists need to be successful
Practice customer service and troubleshooting skills through hands-on labs, demos and interactive exercises to become job-ready
Skills you will gain
About this Professional Certificate
Applied Learning Project
The IBM Technical Support Professional Certificate provides more than 70 hours of instructional videos and engaging hands-on interactive exercises, labs, projects and practice tests. This program is designed to provide you with the in-demand skills to start and advance your technology career.
Skills you’ll gain through labs and projects include hardware & mobile device setup, software configuration, Windows/Linux usage, GUI & command line, troubleshooting procedures, IT helpdesk & ticketing systems, customer service & tech support best practices, network & wifi setup, cloud computing & cybersecurity fundamentals, and more.
In the final capstone course, you will apply your knowledge and skills to real-world case studies, and upon completion, will be able to confidently demonstrate your skills to prospective employers.
Course staff and teaching assistants are available throughout the program to support your success.
This program is designed for those wanting to start a new career or switch to a career in IT, and does not require any prior experience or degree.
There are 7 Courses in this Professional Certificate
Introduction to Hardware and Operating Systems
If you're ready to enter the world of Information Technology (IT), you need job-ready skills. This course enables you to develop the skills to work with computer hardware and operating systems, and is your first step to prepare for all types of tech related careers that require IT Fundamental skills.
Introduction to Software, Programming, and Databases
There are many types of software and understanding software can be overwhelming. This course aims to help you understand more about the types of software and how to manage software from an information technology (IT) perspective. This course will help you understand the basics of software, cloud computing, web browsers, development and concepts of software, programming languages, and database fundamentals.
Introduction to Networking and Storage
Gain skills that keep users connected. Learn how to diagnose and repair basic networking and security problems.
Introduction to Cybersecurity Essentials
Build key skills needed to recognize common security threats and risks. Discover the characteristics of cyber-attacks and learn how organizations employ best practices to guard against them.
Offered by
IBM
IBM is the global leader in business transformation through an open hybrid cloud platform and AI, serving clients in more than 170 countries around the world. Today 47 of the Fortune 50 Companies rely on the IBM Cloud to run their business, and IBM Watson enterprise AI is hard at work in more than 30,000 engagements. IBM is also one of the world’s most vital corporate research organizations, with 28 consecutive years of patent leadership. Above all, guided by principles for trust and transparency and support for a more inclusive society, IBM is committed to being a responsible technology innovator and a force for good in the world.
