About this Professional Certificate

66,254 recent views
Get ready for a rewarding career in Information Technology (IT) - no experience or degree is required to get started. With over 400,000 US job openings and an average entry-level salary of $52,000¹ Computer Support Specialists are in high demand with opportunities for career advancement. This Professional Certificate program from IBM was built by experts to prepare you for an entry-level job in Technical Support. When dedicating a few hours per week, you can complete the program in 3 to 6 months, and develop job-ready skills employers look for. Whether you are just starting out your career or changing jobs, this program enables you to develop a strong foundation in IT fundamentals, networking, cybersecurity and cloud computing, which are also required skills for many other technology jobs including Software Engineer, Data Analyst and Data Scientist. When you successfully complete the program you’ll receive dual credentials, a Professional Certificate to showcase your job readiness to potential employers, as well as an IBM Digital Badge that will help your profile stand out. You will also gain access to career and job placement resources upon completion, which will guide you with developing your resume, promoting your new skills, and help you in your job search. ¹US Burning Glass Labor Insight Report salary data (median with 0-5 years experience) and job opening data. Data for job roles relevant to featured programs (4/01/2021 - 3/31/22).
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online courses
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Flexible Schedule
Set and maintain flexible deadlines.
Beginner Level
Approximately 8 months to complete
Suggested pace of 2 hours/week
English
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online courses
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Flexible Schedule
Set and maintain flexible deadlines.
Beginner Level
Approximately 8 months to complete
Suggested pace of 2 hours/week
English

What is a Professional Certificate?

Build the Skills to Get Job Ready

Whether you’re looking to start a new career, or change your current one, Professional Certificates on Coursera help you become job ready. Learn at your own pace, whenever and wherever it’s most convenient for you. Enroll today and explore a new career path with a 7 day free trial. You can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time.

Hands-On Projects

Apply your skills with hands-on projects and build a portfolio that showcases your job readiness to potential employers. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to earn your Certificate.

Earn a Career Credential

When you complete all of the courses in the program, you'll earn a Certificate to share with your professional network as well as unlock access to career support resources to help you kickstart your new career. Many Professional Certificates have hiring partners that recognize the Professional Certificate credential and others can help prepare you for a certification exam. You can find more information on individual Professional Certificate pages where it applies.

There are 7 Courses in this Professional Certificate

Course1

Course 1

Introduction to Hardware and Operating Systems

4.8
stars
34 ratings
12 reviews
Course2

Course 2

Introduction to Software, Programming, and Databases

4.9
stars
19 ratings
3 reviews
Course3

Course 3

Introduction to Networking and Storage

4.9
stars
19 ratings
1 reviews
Course4

Course 4

Introduction to Cybersecurity Essentials

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

IBM

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder