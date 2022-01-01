About this Professional Certificate

30,969 recent views
Artificial intelligence (AI) is transforming our world. Whether you’re a student, a developer, or a technology consultant - understanding AI and knowing how to create AI-powered applications can give you an edge in your career. This Professional Certificate is designed to arm you with the skills to work as an AI developer. This program will give you a firm understanding of AI technology, its applications, and its use cases. You will become familiar with concepts and tools like machine learning, data science, natural language processing, image classification, image processing, IBM Watson AI services, OpenCV, and APIs. Even if you have no programming background, through this Professional Certificate, you will learn practical Python skills to design, build, and deploy AI applications on the web. The courses will also enable you to apply pre-built AI smarts to your products and solutions. Rather than create complex AI algorithms and interfaces from scratch, you’ll use IBM Watson AI services and APIs to create smart applications with minimal coding. By the end of this Professional Certificate, you will have completed several projects that showcase proficiency in applying AI and building AI-powered solutions. In addition to earning a Professional Certificate from Coursera, you'll also receive a digital badge from IBM recognizing your proficiency in applied AI.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online courses
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Flexible Schedule
Set and maintain flexible deadlines.
Beginner Level
Approximately 7 months to complete
Suggested pace of 3 hours/week
English
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online courses
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Flexible Schedule
Set and maintain flexible deadlines.
Beginner Level
Approximately 7 months to complete
Suggested pace of 3 hours/week
English

What is a Professional Certificate?

Build the Skills to Get Job Ready

Whether you’re looking to start a new career, or change your current one, Professional Certificates on Coursera help you become job ready. Learn at your own pace, whenever and wherever it’s most convenient for you. Enroll today and explore a new career path with a 7 day free trial. You can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time.

Hands-On Projects

Apply your skills with hands-on projects and build a portfolio that showcases your job readiness to potential employers. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to earn your Certificate.

Earn a Career Credential

When you complete all of the courses in the program, you'll earn a Certificate to share with your professional network as well as unlock access to career support resources to help you kickstart your new career. Many Professional Certificates have hiring partners that recognize the Professional Certificate credential and others can help prepare you for a certification exam. You can find more information on individual Professional Certificate pages where it applies.

There are 6 Courses in this Professional Certificate

Course1

Course 1

Introduction to Artificial Intelligence (AI)

4.7
stars
9,156 ratings
1,971 reviews
Course2

Course 2

Getting Started with AI using IBM Watson

4.5
stars
2,405 ratings
459 reviews
Course3

Course 3

Building AI Powered Chatbots Without Programming

4.8
stars
2,141 ratings
476 reviews
Course4

Course 4

Python for Data Science, AI & Development

4.6
stars
26,349 ratings
4,414 reviews

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

IBM

Earn credit towards your degree

Upon completing this certificate, you can earn college credit when you’re accepted into Bachelor of Science in Computer Science from University of London.

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder