- Data Science
- Deep Learning
- Artificial Intelligence (AI)
- Jobs
- Machine Learning
- Application Programming Interfaces (API)
- watson
- Python Programming
- Data Analysis
- Pandas
- Numpy
- Application development
IBM Applied AI Professional Certificate
Kickstart your career in artificial intelligence. Learn Python, build a chatbot, explore machine learning and computer vision, and leverage IBM Watson.
Offered By
University of London
What you will learn
Understand the definition of AI, its applications and use cases, and explain terms like machine learning, deep learning, and neural networks
Create AI chatbots and virtual assistants without any programming and deploy them on a website
Build AI-powered solutions using IBM Watson AI services, APIs, and Python with minimal coding
Apply computer vision techniques using Python, OpenCV, & Watson and develop custom image classification models and deploy them to the Cloud
Skills you will gain
About this Professional Certificate
Applied Learning Project
This Professional Certificate contains a number of hands-on learning projects that will help develop your understanding of AI concepts and tools. Projects include building your own AI chatbot; practicing Python for data science; building, training, and testing your own custom image classifiers; and creating your own computer vision web application and deploying it to the Cloud.
No prior experience required.
No prior experience required.
What is a Professional Certificate?
Build the Skills to Get Job Ready
Whether you’re looking to start a new career, or change your current one, Professional Certificates on Coursera help you become job ready. Learn at your own pace, whenever and wherever it’s most convenient for you. Enroll today and explore a new career path with a 7 day free trial. You can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time.
Hands-On Projects
Apply your skills with hands-on projects and build a portfolio that showcases your job readiness to potential employers. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to earn your Certificate.
Earn a Career Credential
When you complete all of the courses in the program, you'll earn a Certificate to share with your professional network as well as unlock access to career support resources to help you kickstart your new career. Many Professional Certificates have hiring partners that recognize the Professional Certificate credential and others can help prepare you for a certification exam. You can find more information on individual Professional Certificate pages where it applies.
There are 6 Courses in this Professional Certificate
Introduction to Artificial Intelligence (AI)
In this course you will learn what Artificial Intelligence (AI) is, explore use cases and applications of AI, understand AI concepts and terms like machine learning, deep learning and neural networks. You will be exposed to various issues and concerns surrounding AI such as ethics and bias, & jobs, and get advice from experts about learning and starting a career in AI. You will also demonstrate AI in action with a mini project.
Getting Started with AI using IBM Watson
In this course you will learn how to quickly and easily get started with Artificial Intelligence using IBM Watson. You will understand how Watson works, become familiar with its use cases and real life client examples, and be introduced to several of Watson AI services from IBM that enable anyone to easily apply AI and build smart apps. You will also work with several Watson services to demonstrate AI in action.
Building AI Powered Chatbots Without Programming
This course will teach you how to create useful chatbots without the need to write any code.
Python for Data Science, AI & Development
Kickstart your learning of Python for data science, as well as programming in general, with this beginner-friendly introduction to Python. Python is one of the world’s most popular programming languages, and there has never been greater demand for professionals with the ability to apply Python fundamentals to drive business solutions across industries.
Instructors
Offered by
IBM
IBM is the global leader in business transformation through an open hybrid cloud platform and AI, serving clients in more than 170 countries around the world. Today 47 of the Fortune 50 Companies rely on the IBM Cloud to run their business, and IBM Watson enterprise AI is hard at work in more than 30,000 engagements. IBM is also one of the world’s most vital corporate research organizations, with 28 consecutive years of patent leadership. Above all, guided by principles for trust and transparency and support for a more inclusive society, IBM is committed to being a responsible technology innovator and a force for good in the world.
Earn credit towards your degree
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the refund policy?
Can I just enroll in a single course?
Is this course really 100% online? Do I need to attend any classes in person?
How can I earn my IBM Badge?
What are some examples of careers in artificial intelligence?
How long does it take to complete this Professional Certificate?
What background knowledge is necessary?
Do I need to take the courses in a specific order?
Will I earn university credit for completing this Professional Certificate?
What will I be able to do upon completing this Professional Certificate?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.