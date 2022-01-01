Coursera Project Network
RESTful API, also known as REST API, is a software architectural style. An API is an application programming interface, which is a code of instructions on how two or more software programs work together and interface with one another. When a computer user brings over information from one application to another, they are interacting with a set of API protocols.
RESTful APIs take advantage of existing computer protocols by not requiring developers to add additional software or install libraries. In this manner, a programmer can change or refine a program using the API building blocks. When these are used for web application APIs, a RESTful API works to integrate with HTTP protocol. The term REST is an acronym for representational state transfer and refers to a software architecture for distributed hypermedia systems.
Learning RESTful API can be beneficial to anyone interested in coding and programming software. In using RESTful API in programming, a developer can free up the API from the client-side technology and build the software infrastructure with fewer obstacles about partnering the API to a particular client-side stack.
RESTful API is valuable to learn as many software creators are moving toward RESTful-based software architecture and REST-based products. The API helps programmers because it opens new opportunities for enterprise developers rather than having to write proprietary code.
When you learn RESTful API, you can find programming jobs working as a software engineer and computer programmer as well as more senior development roles as a full-stack developer, Java developer, and web API developer. Many of these career opportunities pay well, as it takes a distinct knowledge of API integration to move into these roles. More career opportunities may arise in the future, as the popularity of using RESTful API increases.
When you take online courses to learn RESTful API, you can gain new insights into how software architectures are created, designed, and implemented. You can learn about programming foundations, how APIs and web services interact, and how to design RESTful APIs. Once you move past the basics of RESTful APIs, you can learn how to design them in, for example, the Google Cloud platform and other software architectures.