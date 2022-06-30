Delve deeper into the processes and concepts behind APIs and their infrastructure. Explore the key concepts that underpin API development and the principles of representational state transfer architectural style (REST) architecture. Build basic API and REST data backbones for web apps using Django. Discover emerging API technology and practice other ways to build and work with APIs. Finally, you will test, optimize and develop documentation for an API.
None! Learners do not need prior web development experience. Only basic internet navigation skills and an eagerness to get started with coding.
