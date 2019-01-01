Profile

Taught by Meta Staff

    Courses

    The Web and Databases in iOS

    Programming with JavaScript

    Cloud Computing

    Advanced React

    Principles of UI/UX Design

    Programming Fundamentals in Swift

    Django Web Framework

    Programming in Python

    The Full Stack

    Android App Lifecycle

    Version Control

    Introduction to Android Mobile Application Development

    Introduction to iOS Mobile Application Development

    Principles of UI/UX Design

    Create the User Interface in Android Studio

    React Basics

    Programming Fundamentals in Kotlin

    Database Structures and Management with MySQL

    Android App Capstone

    HTML and CSS in depth

    Advanced Data Modeling

    iOS App Lifecycle

    iOS App Capstone

    Front-End Developer Capstone

    APIs

    Databases

    Introduction to Databases

    The Web and Databases in Android

    Introduction to Web Development

    Database Engineer Capstone

    Coding Interview Preparation

    Database Clients

    Create the User Interface in UIKit and SwiftUI

    Advanced MySQL Topics

    Back-End Developer Capstone

