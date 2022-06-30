If you want to become a mobile developer, this course is a good place to start. You will learn about the day-to-day responsibilities of web and mobile developers and get a general understanding of the core and underlying technologies that power the internet.
About this Course
You do not need prior mobile development experience. Only basic internet navigation skills and an eagerness to get started with coding.
What you will learn
The role of a cross-platform mobile developer
Creating a simple webpage using HTML5
Styling a web page using CSS
Explaining React and React Native
Skills you will gain
- Web Development
- React (Web Framework)
- Html And Css
- Mobile Development
- JavaScript
You do not need prior mobile development experience. Only basic internet navigation skills and an eagerness to get started with coding.
Offered by
Meta
Meta builds technologies that help people connect with friends and family, find communities, and grow businesses. On successful completion of the Meta Social Media Marketing Certificate or Meta Marketing Analytics Certificate, you'll gain access to the Meta Career Programs Job Board - a job search platform with 200+ employers looking to hire.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Mobile Applications
Learn the basic principles of mobile app development using a cross-platform solution.
Introduction to HTML and CSS
In this module, you will learn how to construct html documents and add basic styling and layout using CSS.
React and React Native
Get a working mobile development environment on your local machine and start exploring different tools and modules for React Native.
Course summary and graded assessment
Practice and reflect on the skills you learned in this course.
About the Meta React Native Specialization
If you want to learn how to create apps for Android and iOS devices, this course is right for you. This program is taught by industry-recognized experts at Meta.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.