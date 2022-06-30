About this Course

5,791 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 10 in the
Meta React Native Specialization
Beginner Level

You do not need prior mobile development experience. Only basic internet navigation skills and an eagerness to get started with coding.

Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • The role of a cross-platform mobile developer

  • Creating a simple webpage using HTML5

  • Styling a web page using CSS

  • Explaining React and React Native

Skills you will gain

  • Web Development
  • React (Web Framework)
  • Html And Css
  • Mobile Development
  • JavaScript
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 10 in the
Meta React Native Specialization
Beginner Level

You do not need prior mobile development experience. Only basic internet navigation skills and an eagerness to get started with coding.

Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Meta

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Mobile Applications

3 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 63 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

Introduction to HTML and CSS

5 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 44 min), 8 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

React and React Native

2 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 46 min), 5 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Course summary and graded assessment

2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 5 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes

About the Meta React Native Specialization

Meta React Native

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder